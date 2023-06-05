World Environment Day 2023: Maanvi Gagroo Slays It Like a Damsel in a Sustainably Fashionable Dress Made From ‘Kala’ Cotton

World Environment Day 2023: All you need to do is check at Maanvi Gagroo’s most recent post if you’re looking for drive to choose sustainable clothes! Using ‘Kala’ cotton, Maanvi excels in a custom dress! Maanvi may be seen showing off a handmade garment that was made with kala cotton and eco-friendly natural dyes in a recent Instagram photo. We are definitely swooning over her appearance and salute her for choosing sustainable design in order to inspire others!

Check out her post right here:

Sharing a series of beautiful pictures on her wall, Maaaanvi wrote, “This is an @ekajaindia custom dress made from ‘Kala’ cotton, which is essentially rain fed ie. it uses rainwater for irrigation! This is HUGE since regular cotton uses a lot of water, usually surface or ground water, leading to freshwater depletion, if not managed well. Additionally, this dress was coloured with natural dyes like turmeric, myrobalan and indigo with no devastating impact on the workers or the environment. Since the source is renewable , it doesn’t harm the bio-diversity in any significant way. And since they’re not chemical based, these dyes are much less likely to cause skin allergies and irritation. Lastly, idk if you’ve felt the breathable quality of a fabric, first hand but if there’s one thing that’ll help you with the heat & humidity, it’s natural fabric clothing! That’s all folks! #SustainabilityIsSexy #slowfasionstyle."

This unique apparel has a lot of significance in terms of sustainable fashion, as Maanvi noted in her caption. The ‘kala cotton’ fabric and the use of natural dyes like indigo and turmeric make her clothing a total fashion goal. She also makes a case that wearing clothing made of natural fabrics would help you survive the heat and humidity so easily and comfortably.