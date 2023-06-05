World Environment Day 2023: Times Dia Mirza Proved She is the Queen of Sustainable Fashion

World Environment Day 2023: Actor Dia Mirza is a powerful voice with an impeccable taste in fashion. A champion of sustainable clothing, Dia Mirza over the years has been celebrating eco-friendly, upcycled and sustainable brands by adorning silhouettes that are not only good for the environment but are also timeless and stylish.

It takes determination and courage to follow a path of change, especially when you are a celebrity, but Dia proved that when you set your mind to it, nothing is impossible.

Dia showed us that sustainable clothing is not boring and you can definitely make a fashion statement without hurting our environment.

Just like her undying love for mother nature, Dia’s fashion choices too have seen outfits that are eco-friendly, upcycled and responsibly sourced. Every event Dia Mirza is a part of, she makes an effort to promote sustainable clothing. Be it Anita Dongre’s Valeska black dress with embroidered detailing or Pero by Aneeth Arora’s 3D applique floral jacket, every look Dia has adorned she has celebrated Indian craftsmanship.

From earthy tones to vibrant hues, Dia’s wardrobe features an array of nature-inspired motifs, embroideries and colour tones that suits every season and every occasion. Known to love a sustainable saree, Dia honoured the six-yards of sheer elegance and adorned it in various colours, prints and intricate embroideries. An advocate for the hashtag #vocalforlocal, Dia has always supported artisans and homegrown brands and designers on every platform.

With sustainable favourites such as Payal Khandwala, Anita Dongre, Anavila, CORD, Abraham & Thakore, Pero, and Raw Mango among others, Dia Mirza has always managed to make every look her own. It shows that she believes in the design and the work that went into creating the ensemble she is wearing. Styled by costume designer and stylist Theia Tekchandaney, Dia is one of the few stars who makes sustainable fashion relatable and something that could be followed by everyone.

Like Dia once said, “The Earth is what we all have in common." Our only home. To be loved, protected and respected." So, this World Environment Day, give sustainable clothing a chance and make a statement in planet friendly fashion.