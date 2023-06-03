World Environment Day: 3 Homestays In India That Will Allow You To Be One With Nature

Our choices are constantly jeopardising the environment and are putting us at severe risk. We seldom realise that the things we opt for in life can have a major impact, even when it comes to the environment. On this World Environment Day pledge to do better things not just for your sake but also for the environment, and understand the meaning of travelling consciously.

As travellers in recent times increasingly yearn for immersive nature-based experiences to find harmony and reconnect with themselves after days of slogging at work, there is no better time to indulge in the tranquillity and serenity that these lovely homestay experiences have to offer.

If you are someone who is seeking environmentally conscious properties across India that provide a remarkable opportunity to appreciate and protect our environment, your search ends here. Here is the perfect guide to engaging with local communities and making a rather positive impact as you embark upon the quest for conscious accommodations-