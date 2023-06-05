World Environment Day: 5 Affordable Sustainable Fashion Brands To Pick in 2023

Sustainable clothing is boring, expensive and not stylish! If this is what comes to mind when you think about sustainable fashion, then let’s change your perception today. While the price factor is one of the major issues that stop people from purchasing sustainable clothing, what they don’t see is that every eco-friendly outfit does play an important role in saving the planet for future generations to come.

On World Environment Day, which falls on June 5th, it’s time to give planet Earth a break and shop responsibly. And how do you do that? Shop from homegrown sustainable and slow fashion brands who design, create and celebrate fashion keeping the environment in mind.

There are an array of homegrown brands across India that are making a difference through fashion and creating styles that are not just environment friendly but also affordable and timeless too. Here’s a look at the affordable sustainable fashion brands that are making a difference one outfit at a time:

No Nasties

No Nasties is no fuss, just a planet-first closet. As a planet-positive fashion brand, the silhouettes are bold, breezy and perfect for every occasion. Organic and vegan, every silhouette is classic and easy on the pocket. With an array of dresses, shirts, tops, bottoms and scarves for women and tees, henleys, shirts, shorts and pants for men to choose from, every category comes in a variety of hues and prints. What makes this brand unique is its vision for planet Earth. In April 2023, No Nasties introduced #MissionMillion where they would plant three trees for every product they sold. With already 100k trees planted the brand is looking to break it down into a monthly goal of 10K trees for the next 8 years to get from 100K to 1 Million.⁠ The prices of the products start from 1000 INR onwards.

Summer Somewhere

Planning a holiday and need to shop but have to do it on a budget? Summer Somewhere is there for all your holiday wardrobe needs. From dresses to co-ord sets, the label has been big believers in slow fashion and all their pieces are made from 100% natural fibres that have a low impact on the planet.

Sustainability is an inherent part of Summer Somewhere’s core values. While they create holiday favourite silhouettes, they also find ways to preserve the planet too. They have been a plastic-free label since the get-go. In association with ReCircle, Summer Somewhere will recover 1kg for every order placed with the label. This year, the label pledged to recover 2,500 kilos of low-grade single-use plastic from landfills and oceans. The price of the products starts from 1,590 INR onwards.

Flirtatious

Flirtatious is a sustainable and size-inclusive swimwear label with the objective of making its customers feel comfortable, stylish, and in touch with contemporary trends. With an array of beachwear, swimwear, athleisure, nightwear and accessories, every design is a celebration of uplifting colours, plush fabrics and cutting-edge silhouettes. Flirtatious understands that every piece that they create utilises the Earth’s resources and energy and hence the label’s core fabrics are made from sustainable fibres that have been recycled from a range of post-consumer wastes including plastic. A celebrity favourite, Flirtatious has something for every budget. The price of the products starts from 3000 INR onwards.

Practical by Antaratma

Practical, which is the sub-brand of Antaratma, is ethically handcrafted, size-inclusive and always thinking about being as sustainable as they can. From shirt dresses to co-ord sets, Practical uses artisan-based fabrics including cotton, linen, cotton-linen and khadi and no ‘poly’ mix fabrics are used. The clothes are dyed using azo-free dyes (harmful chemical-free). They avoid using plastics and the packaging too is 100% plastic-free. An affordable and stylish label, the products are priced from 2,999 INR onwards.

Anya

Anya, an eco-conscious fashion brand was created with a vision to introduce easy and approachable sustainable practices into our everyday wardrobe. Timeless and comfortable, each fashion piece has been designed keeping the environment in mind. All the outfits are made to order which helps minimise and manage the label’s cloth waste efficiently. With a variety of styles in menswear and womenswear to choose from, outfits are priced starting from 3000 INR onwards.

So, this World Environment Day, shop from a sustainable brand and celebrate conscious living in style!