Home » Lifestyle » World Environment Day: 5 Sustainable Cocktail Recipes

World Environment Day: 5 Sustainable Cocktail Recipes

World Environment Day 2023: Here are 5 easy yet unique cocktail recipes that are full proof to make your next party a big hit with your eco conscious buddies

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 08:35 IST

New Delhi, India

World Environment Day 2023: These cocktails are diligently curated by Yangdup Lama and Disha Mankikar, Mixologists, Diageo to tantalize your tastebuds
These cocktails are diligently curated by Yangdup Lama and Disha Mankikar, Mixologists, Diageo to tantalize your tastebuds

We live in a world that is consciously evolving and moving towards a sustainable lifestyle by adapting eco-friendly habits. If you are one of those hosting a party with eco-conscious attendees, then you may face a hurdle of accommodating their preferences.

Here are 5 easy yet unique cocktail recipes that are full proof to make your next house party a big hit with your eco conscious buddies. The ingredients used will not only elevate the flavor of your cocktails but are also easily available in your pantry, so you don’t have to go ingredient hunting.

These cocktails are diligently curated by Yangdup Lama and Disha Mankikar, Mixologists, Diageo to tantalize your tastebuds.

Get ready to pick your favourite gins, whiskies and vodka and indulge in these delightful, eco-friendly cocktail recipes that exemplify the harmony between indulgence and sustainability. Let’s toast to a greener future together this World Environment Day.

 

Recipes 

EAST INDIA JULEP  

East India Julep

Glassware: Hi-Ball Glass

Ingredients:

  • Signature Premier Whisky -45ml
  • Mint cordial - 10ml
  • Fresh lime juice- 10 ml
  • Soda - 90ml

Method: Muddled and built over ice in a tall hi-ball glass. Garnish with kaffir lime leaf

Garnish: Kaffir lime leaves - 3 numbers (Gondoraj Lime – 3 chunks)

SIGNATURE CUMIN SOUR  

Glassware: Tall Glass

Ingredients:

  • Signature Premier Whisky -60ml
  • Roasted Cumin Cordial – 15ml
  • Aromatic Bitters- 3 drops
  • Fresh Lime juice – 15ml
  • Vegan Foamer/Egg White – 3 Drops/1 number

Method: Shaken with ice and served straight or on the rocks

 

SALTY BAY  

SALTY BAY

Ingredients:

  • Signature Premier Whisky -45ml
  • Himalayan Pink Salt & Palm Candy Syrup – 10ml
  • Bay Leaf Water – 30ml
  • Lime Juice – 10ml

Method: Shaken with ice and served straight.

 

ESPRESSO MARTINI   

ESPRESSO MARTINI

Glassware: Martini                                                          

Ingredients:

  • Smirnoff Vodka-60ml
  • Espresso- 45ml
  • Sugar Syrup- 20ml

Method: Shaken with ice and served straight.

Garnish: Coffee Beans

                   

   

OLEO IT IS !

OLEO IT IS !

Glassware: Highball

Ingredients:

  • Gordons London Dry Gin-60ml
  • Oleo Saccharum-20ml
  • Tonic water-top up

Method: built over ice in a tall hi-ball glass.

Garnish: Orange peel

first published: June 04, 2023, 08:24 IST
last updated: June 04, 2023, 08:35 IST
