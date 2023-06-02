World Environment Day: Top 13 Eco-Friendly Self-Care Products to Try Under Rs 1200

Being one of the fastest-going sectors, the beauty industry sadly impacts the environment in various ways. However, in recent years, there has been a growing awareness and effort within the industry to minimize its environmental footprint and promote sustainability. With the rising concerns, people and brands are becoming more conscious about their choices and offerings. Being at the receiving end, consumers play a significant role in choosing what is best for nature.

This Environment Day, you can do your bit by adopting organic products that are good for the environment and works wonders for your skin. Here, we bring you top natural and eco-friendly products induced with organic ingredients to try out.

Lotus Botanicals Vitamin C Skin Brightening MatteFLUID Sunscreen | Price: 548 /-

This Vitamin C Skin Brightening MatteFLUID Sunscreen is truly effective when worn with SPF. Sunscreen is a potent blend of Vitamin C + SPF 50 which brightens the skin and prevents skin tanning, dark spots, pigmentation and photoaging caused by UV rays. A powerhouse ingredient, Vitamin C is well-known for its skin-brightening benefits. It fades spots, scars and pigmentation. It is a potent antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals created in the skin due to oxidative stress. It aids in skin’s natural cell regeneration. It also helps recover skin and reduces redness either caused by sensitivity, overexposure to the sun or inflammatory skin disorders. It refreshes, energises and radiates the skin. Another powerful ingredient in the Lotus Botanicals Vitamin C sunscreen SPF 50 is the grapefruit. Being a citrus fruit is rich in Vitamin C. The extracts of this fruit impart compelling skin brightening and smooth ending benefits to this sunscreen lotion. Regular usage of this product can revive and rejuvenate your skin and help you get that flawless radiant complexion in addition to protection from sun damage.

Brillare Mahabhringraj Oil| Price: 495/-

Billare Mahabhringraj Oil is a 100% natural hair & scalp oil made from ayurvedic Kshirpak Vidhi (without milk) for thicker, fuller, vibrant-looking hair and a healthy, clear scalp. It helps to reduce hair fall, dandruff, and premature greying of hair. The oil strengthens the hair from the roots and gives thicker, fuller, and healthy-looking hair.

Kama Ayurveda Eladi Hydrating Face Cream | Price: 1145/-

Eladi Hydrating Face Cream is a 97.5% Natural and Rich face cream. Its Ayurveda- inspired formula makes it a must-have cream that nourishes the skin and helps to repair the skin barriers. With ingredients like Costus, Cardamom & Aloe Vera, this rich face cream helps hydrate & soften skin naturally, by keeping skin soft & revitalized, this cream helps maintain skin elasticity & reduce signs of aging.

Grapefruit & Lavender Organic Deodorant Cream |Juicy Chemistry| Price: 599/-

Juicy Chemistry’s Grapefruit & Lavender Organic Deodorant cream is an organic, cruelty-free & veg deodorant with a lightweight blend of natural deodorizers and nourishing oils that helps neutralize body odor and keeps you feeling fresh for long hours. Its light and fast-absorbing formula helps improve skin tone, texture, and tonicity. This organic deodorant leaves no residue on the skin and prevents the clogging of sweat ducts.

Mamaearth Vitamin C Day Cream| Price: 599/-

Mamaearth Vitamin C Day Cream is a Cruelty-Free day cream with SPF 20 for skin Illumination. This Mamaearth Cream brightens your skin naturally and reduces signs of aging. This cream is lightweight, provides hydration, and gives your face a natural glow. Enriched with Niacinamide and antioxidants, it fights photoaging and free-radical damage, and repairs skin cells to reveal healthy and radiant skin. This Mamaearth Vitamin C day face cream has no harmful chemicals and is suitable for all skin types.

Co-Earth’s Ubtan Night Face Mask | Price: 799/-

Co Earth’s Ubtan Range is the Night Face Mask, which deeply nourishes and hydrates the skin, promoting bright and radiant complexion. Enriched with the natural goodness of Ubtan containing Saffron, Licorice and Turmeric Root Oil that helps to remove tan, uneven skin tone and damage caused due to sun or pollution. Also, enriched with Lemon peel extract that helps to detoxify skin and fights dark spots and pigmentation. Use twice a week or whenever skin feels dull and lackluster, at night-time.

Sunscreen from Amala Earth | Price: 599/-

India’s first high-performance natural Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++ is an aqua-based Sunscreen lotion with the goodness of soy milk extract. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula is suitable for the humid climate without leaving any white cast. This sunscreen is curated with effective and safe UV filters like Tinosorb S, Tinosorb M and Zinc Micronized to protect your skin from dangerous UVA and UVB. Feel like wearing nothing with this water-resistant sunscreen!

GK Hair Argan Serum | Price: 1691/-

Add a healthy shine to dull and dry hair with GK Hair’s Argan Serum. Exclusively launched in India by Maison D’ Auraine, all GK Hair products are cruelty-free, environmentally friendly and approved by the FDA. With a weightless formula, the oil is infused with the goodness of Argan Oil and Juvexin to instantly repair dull and dry hair while smoothing out any flyaways. Add lustrous shine to your mane with this cruelty-free product that nourishes and fortifies frizzy hair with extra moisture, protecting your damaged and brittle ends.

OZiva Youth Elixir Anti-Ageing Face Serum | Price: 617/-

OZiva Youth Elixir Anti-Ageing Face Serum is a 100% clean face serum that helps reduce wrinkles by 50% also it’s moisturising and blending agents are Tiare Flower Extract, Rose Oil and its’ anti aging blends components are Phyto Retinol, Safflower Seed Oil, Paracress Extract & Milkvetch Root Extract . Age-reversal properties that improve skin tightening and elasticity by minimising wrinkles and photo damage. It prevents water loss, increase moisturisation with Safflower Seed Oil. It further Increases the collagen content in skin and tightens the skin to reduce wrinkles with Paracress Extract. It also helps in age-reversal with Milkvetch Root Extract. Additionally, anti aging serum is mineral oil-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, vegan, sulphate-free, dye-free, artificial fragrance-free and silicone free.

Modicare’s Schloka Sun Screen Cream SPF 30 Pa+++ | Price: 290/-

This non-oily formulation enriched with gotukola, Cucumber feels light on the skin, and helps shield it from the harsh UVA/UVB rays that cause sunburns, dark spots, darkening and premature ageing. Gotukola gently repairs damaged skin while cucumber lightens the tone.

Carmesi Pad| Price: 585/-

Carmesi’s pad is a soft and rash-free dream come true, thanks to its eco-friendly materials. We’re talking top-sheet, back-sheet, and wrapper made from corn fiber, keeping plastic waste at bay. The disposal bag and outer packaging are all about paper power, kicking plastic pollution to the curb! But wait, there’s more! Carmesi’s pad is dermatologically tested, irritant-free, and chlorine-free. So you can bid farewell to worries and say hello to a comfortable and guilt-free period experience.

La Mior Glow Boost Watermelon & Cherry Sleeping Gel Mask |Price: 695/-

A skin-smoothing, radiance-boosting nightly sleeping mask with watermelon, cherry, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide (Vit-B3) that gently hydrate the skin and refine the look of pores. Formulated with the holy grails of hydration - hyaluronic acid, watermelon and niacinamide (Vit-B3), this mask works wonders on all skin types and makes it look hydrated, plump, dewy and glowing. It reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles, giving you a youthful appearance. Cherry is abundant in anti-oxidants and gives a brighter skin tone. This easy to use, sleep on mask should be a must in your skincare routine.

Smooth Perfect Range by pH

This summer, tame your rebellious unruly hair with the Smooth Perfect Range by pH. An international Italian hair care brand launched in India by Maison D’ Auraine, pH is dedicated to maintaining its commitment to the environment through its repertoire of natural ingredients. Enriched with Monoi Oil and Magnolia Extract, the range includes a shampoo, conditioner and hair mask with a delicate and scented texture that helps in cleansing the hair, leaving it smooth, silky and frizz-free. Made from Tiare flowers, Monoi oil is rich in Vitamin-E that prevents the hair from drying out and becoming brittle, especially when exposed to atmospheric agents and heat.