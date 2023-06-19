World Ethnic Day 2023: History, Theme, Significance and Why it is Important For Our Cultural Heritage

WORLD ETHNIC DAY 2023: Marked on June 19, World Ethnic Day helps to reconnect people with their traditions and cultures. The age-old customs that were practised and eventually forgotten are relived on this day.

With numerous people with diversified ethnicity sharing their cultures and traditions, World Ethnic Day spreads a community’s culture and traditions and connects one back to their roots, upon which various civilizations have been forged around the world.

WORLD ETHNIC DAY 2023: HISTORY

This day was started to bring together and celebrate different cultures by craftsvilla.com, India’s biggest online marketplace for ethnic goods. The vision of this day is to bring together as many as possible cultures together and celebrate them in unison. Celebrating heritage, civilization, anthropology, art and culture, the day brings forth a vibrant and flamboyant display of wears of Indian culture every year, which displays India’s unity in diversity.

WORLD ETHNIC DAY 2023 SIGNIFICANCE

Apart from sarees and kurta pyjamas, people bring out their traditional wears and accessories to share the significance of their respective cultures. There are thousands of different ethnicities around the world out of which 820 ethnic and ethnoreligious groups have been identified across 160 nations who possess their own genetic, linguistic, cultural and social characteristics.

Each of these groups has its own history and significance which reflects diversity in the world. Social media and digitization have played a significant role in spreading one’s culture across the globe. This gives an opportunity to the people to gain knowledge and experience about a different ethnicity.

WORLD ETHNIC DAY 2023 THEME

The theme for World Heritage Day 2023 is “Heritage Changes". It is focused on the crucial issue of climate action and its relation to cultural heritage.