World Food Safety Day: 7 Tips to Keep Food Safe at Home

WORLD FOOD SAFETY DAY 2023: World Food Safety Day is observed annually on June 7 to raise awareness about the importance of food safety and promote actions to detect and prevent foodborne risks. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018 and is jointly organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

ALSO READ: World Food Safety Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images and Messages to Share

The primary goal of World Food Safety Day is to emphasise the need for safe food practices throughout the entire food chain, from production to consumption. It aims to inspire governments, businesses, and individuals to take action, ensuring the safety and quality of the food we eat.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: World Food Safety Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance