World Gin Day 2023: 3 Gin-Based Cocktails You Must Try At Home

Even though a lot of people are of the opinion that Gin is an acquired taste, it is actually a preferred alcohol among youngsters. Most gin lovers love opting for it because of its versatile taste that can almost blend in with anything and everything. This is also a major reason why there are so many gin-based cocktails that are easily available at a bar.

Ahead of World Gin Day, if you are looking to celebrate the occasion with a few cocktails and do not feel like heading to the bar, then you have nothing to worry about because we have got your back. Here are three amazing gin-based cocktails you can try making at home.

Hot G&T

A truly fantastic alternative to mulled wine, a Hot G&T made with tonic syrup after your very first sip will end up becoming your go-to cocktail to beat the blues. If you have a sore throat, make sure you try this out

Ingredients:

2 parts Sipsmith London Dry Gin

1-part tonic syrup

Hot water

Orange twist (to garnish)

Method:

Start by combining the gin and tonic syrup in a mug or heat-proof stem glass.

Stir well.

Top with boiling water.

Glassware: Mug/Heat Proof Stem Glass

Garnish: Orange Twist

Negroni

This is a bracingly bitter, herbaceously complex drink yet at the same time it is still very refreshing, this Negroni recipe is meant to soothe your palette.

Ingredients:

25ml Sipsmith dry Gin

25ml sweet vermouth

25ml Campari

orange twist (to garnish)

cloves, to garnish (optional)

Method:

Fill a mixing glass with ice.

Add all the ingredients to the mixing glass and stir about 20-25 times.

Strain the mix into an ice-filled Rocks glass.

Make sure to garnish with an orange twist, studded with cloves

Glassware: Rocks glass

Garnish: orange twist, cloves

Strawberry & Elderflower G&T

One sip of this rose-and-chamomile-scented cocktail and you will feel like you have strolled into a secret garden, how dreamlike, right?

Ingredients:

50ml dry Gin

20ml chamomile tea (cold brew)

1 bar-spoon rose jam

10ml sugar syrup

20ml lemon juice

1 egg white

Method:

Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker without ice and shake (dry shake).

Add ice and shake again.

Double strain into a chilled glass.

Garnish with dried rose petals.

Glassware: Highball Glass