World Haemophilia Day 2023: Theme, History, Diagnosis, Treatment and Quotes to Share

WORLD HAEMOPHILIA DAY 2023: Haemophilia or hemophilia refers to a genetic abnormality which compromises the body’s ability to create blood clots to stop bleeding. World Haemophilia Day is observed on April 17 every year across the globe to bring attention to haemophilia and other types of bleeding disorders. The day is celebrated by the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH). Below, we look at the theme and history of World Hemophilia Day, how haemophilia is diagnosed and treated, and share some quotes related to the ailment.

World Haemophilia Day 2023: Theme

The theme for World Haemophilia Day, as revealed by the WFH, is “Access for All: Prevention of bleeds as the global standard of care." The WFH urges policy makers at the local level and governments to give better access to treatment for patients at their homes and develop the provision for preventative treatment.

World Haemophilia Day: History

Canadian businessman Frank Schnabel, who himself was born with severe haemophilia, started the WFH in 1963 at Montreal, Canada. The first World Haemophilia Day was observed on April 17, 1989. The date commemorates Schnabel’s birthday.

Effects of Haemophilia

Haemophiliac patients get bruised easily and may suffer from haemarthrosis, or bleeding into the cavity in the joints and inside the brain. The joints can be permanently damaged and movement can become restricted. Persistent headaches and seizures can affect the brain.

Diagnosis and treatment

Tests are conducted to find whether clotting factors are low or missing in the blood of patients and whether they have a history of haemophilia in their family. Children may be born with the disease and there are tests to determine and treat the condition throughout pregnancy and after childbirth.

World Haemophilia Day: Quotes

“He was like a child with haemophilia: every contact drew blood." - Graham Greene, Brighton Rock “Bleeding isn’t optional for most of us." - Eileen Wilks “As to diseases, make a habit of two things — to help, or at least, to do no harm." - Hippocrates “I don’t think of all the misery, but of the beauty that still remains." - Anne Frank, The Diary of a Young Girl “The wound is the place where the Light enters you." - Rumi

