World Health Day 2023: 5 Best Summer Drinks For Good Health

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and building a robust healthcare routine should never be overlooked. On the occasion of World Health Day 2023 on April 7, let us understand the importance of including healthy drinks in our diet. The combination of a hectic lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits can have a major toll on your health.

Hence, it becomes crucial for everyone to control their unhealthy cravings and make healthy choices. If you are looking for healthy drinks that keep you hydrated throughout the day and keep summer health issues at bay, then below we have shared 5 healthy and refreshing drinks. Take a look.

Orange Juice

Rich in Vitamin C, orange juice is considered one of the best refreshing drinks. Along with keeping you hydrated throughout the day, this drink also facilitates digestion. From reducing the cholesterol level in your body to boosting your immune system, this drink keeps your health in check while keeping you hydrated at the same time.

Lemonade

Drinking lemon water or lemonade during the summer season is extremely beneficial for your health. This drink helps in fleshing out the toxins from the body apart from keeping you fresh the entire day. Besides this, lemonade is also proven to be effective in reducing belly fat. Add a hint of salt or a tablespoon of honey, if required.

Apple Juice

This drink will not just keep you hydrated but is equally effective in boosting immunity, purifying the blood and fighting the free radicals in your body. Apples are a rich source of iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, carbohydrate, vitamins C, and E, fibre, riboflavin, etc. If you want to lose weight and keep your cholesterol levels in check, then this drink is a must.

Spinach Juice

It is recommended to eat green leafy vegetables in the summer season. Spinach is one of the most beneficial vegetables which should be consumed, especially during the summer season. Drinking spinach juice in the summer season not only keeps the body hydrated but also helps in reducing the deficiency of blood. Rich in nutrients, this drink should be added to your diet.

Beetroot Juice

Along with keeping the body healthy, beetroot juice also cures many diseases. If you are dealing with blood pressure issues then you should add this drink to your diet. Drinking around 250 ml of beetroot juice every day can control blood pressure and improve heart health.

