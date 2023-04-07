World Health Day 2023: 5 Simple Ways to Boost Mental Health and Physical Fitness

WORLD HEALTH DAY 2023: To raise awareness and honour the contributions made by the World Health Organization (WHO), World Health Day is celebrated every year on 7th April. The day aims at providing solutions to maladies and promote the overall well-being of the population. The theme of World Health Day, this year is “Health For All".

To maintain good health, it is important to stay mentally and physically fit. Lack of physical activities can increase the likelihood of developing diseases whereas being mentally unfit leads to stress, anxiety, and depression. Discover diet tips, sustainable weight loss, harnessing mindfulness, intermittent fasting methods to maintain your overall well-being. Here are some tips for you to boost your mental health and physical fitness to achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Balanced Diet

It is important to have a balanced diet to remain fit. Eat fresh vegetables and fruits. Try to maintain a fixed schedule for your meals. Having a balanced diet, not only helps you remain physically fit but may help improve how you feel. Regular Exercise

Daily exercise keeps you physically and mentally active throughout the day. It also helps in coping with stress and depression. You need to find the right exercise for yourself. Don’t try any heavy workouts if not possible. Good Sleep

Adequate amount of sleep is necessary for us to work actively throughout the day. Lack of sleep often leads us to take bad decisions and have low focus during work. A good amount of sleep also refreshes our mood and keeps our mental health free of stress. Quit Bad Habits

Say NO to all the bad habits such as smoking, drinking, etc. It reduces your immunity and affects your physical health as well. These habits are the cause of some of the major diseases around the world. Seek Professional help

It is important to have regular check-ups. Some diseases remain latent and are only discovered via regular health check-ups. It is also advised to talk to therapists or your friends and family if you have any issues regarding your mental health.

