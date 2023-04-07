World Health Day 2023: Healthy-looking Foods You Must Avoid

Every year, on April 7, World Health Day is observed to raise awareness about the importance of good health. The food choices we make daily have a significant impact on our overall well-being and health. Consuming unhealthy foods daily can have detrimental effects on our bodies. Surprisingly, some foods that are considered to be healthy can also lead to many ailments.

As per Healthline, certain foods are rich in nutrients but can pose a risk to our health if consumed excessively or inappropriately.

Flavoured Yogurt: Nowadays flavoured yoghurt is very much in trend. Let us tell you that it can be a healthy choice if it does not contain any sugar. A small serving of flavoured yoghurt contains a large amount of sugar. If you want to keep blood sugar under control, it is better to avoid it.

Protein shakes and bars- In recent times, there has been a surge in health-conscious individuals increasingly turning to protein shakes and bars to supplement their daily diet. While high protein intake is considered beneficial for health, not all protein-rich foods and beverages are good for health. Although some natural sources of protein like fish, eggs and beans are healthy, protein shakes and bars are not necessarily always nutritious.

Sports drinks and energy beverages - Many prefer to drink sports drinks and energy beverages available in the market to increase their energy levels. But these beverages contain substances like sugar, artificial colours and huge amounts of caffeine which can be harmful to your body.

Fat-Free Products - Many people are troubled by their weight, and they start including fat-free products in their diet without any advice. If the food is low fat, it does not mean that it will be healthy.

Consumption of healthy fats is a crucial component of our balanced diet as it provides numerous essential benefits. On the other hand, many fat-free products often contain high levels of sugar.

Pre-made smoothies- Smoothies that are prepared at home using fresh fruits, vegetables and other products are very healthy. But if you use packaged smoothies, they can harm you instead. Premade smoothies are very unhealthy as they contain a lot of calories and sugar.

