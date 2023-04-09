World Health Day 2023: Pains That You Shouldn’t Ignore

The World Health Organization (WHO) on April 7 is gearing up to observe the 75th anniversary of World Health Day. The day was basically originated to spread awareness around various health conditions, annually. World Health Day is not only dedicated to keeping people on this planet safe from serious illnesses, but it also intends to attain the highest level of health and well-being by spreading awareness regarding minute pains as well. Now, as we inch closer to such a crucial day, it becomes really important to address the persistent pains in different parts of the body. It might not look as serious, but it surely is a source of great discomfort and impacts almost every aspect of our life. Therefore, ahead of World Health Day, let’s take a look at some of the everyday pains that you shouldn’t ignore.

Pain in leg

Often, leg pain can be an indication of a tiring day. If you are someone who is involved in a routine workout, then that could be one of the reasons why your leg hurts at the end of the day. However, if that pain is consistent and doesn’t go away even after resting, then you must visit your doctor, as this could be a sign of some problem in the nerve or some sort of sprain.

Pain in eyes

Being part of the urban working class demands one thing and that is sitting in front of the screens for a longer duration. The rays coming out of your mobile and laptop can have a direct or indirect impact on your eyes. Usually, the pain in the eyes can be a result of exhaustion and sitting in front of screens for longer durations. But it is also possible that this routine has impacted your eyesight and you might want to consult the expert for the same.

Severe Headache

Believe it or not, the gut and brain link has been well established by the medical sciences. Therefore, headaches due to problems in the gastrointestinal system shouldn’t come as a surprise. Not only this but gas can also trigger pain in various parts of the body. While often gas can be accused to be responsible for the headaches, it can be triggered by altering eyesight. In addition, courtesy of today’s sedentary lifestyle, terms like migraine and spondylosis have become very common. If you have persistent pain, which is revolving around your head you must immediately consult a medical expert.

