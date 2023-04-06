World Health Day 2023: Tackling Mental Health Issues Among Employees At Workplace

Mental health issues among employees have become a growing concern for organizations due to the adverse impact they can have on productivity levels. Issues such as stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout can lead to absenteeism, reduced job satisfaction, and lower overall performance. Employers have a responsibility to create a supportive and healthy work environment that promotes employee well-being. This can be achieved through initiatives such as offering mental health resources and support, encouraging open communication, providing flexible work arrangements, and promoting a healthy work-life balance. By prioritizing the mental health of employees, organizations can not only improve productivity levels but also promote a positive workplace culture and retain top talent. On World health day, we talk to experts and understand the issues and how can they be managed.

What are the signs and symptoms of mental illness?

Advertisement

Mental wellness challenges manifest in several ways, impacting how one feels and acts but more importantly affecting cognitive function. “Typical signs and symptoms can vary considerably but include feelings of sadness, anxiety, irritability, social awkwardness and avoidance, changes in appetite, sleep, difficulty in concentration and decision making, and increased smoking and alcohol consumption. There may also be physical symptoms such as headaches, body aches and signs of self-harm," says Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director, Indian Subcontinent, International SOS.

Right from the time that you are born to the time that you die, you can be having a mental illness. “Premature birth or problems within the uterus or with the placenta can result in psychiatric issues in a child. The child may have problems with milestones, reactions to environmental stimuli, and suckling. As the child grows older, issues with milestones, intellect, socialization, separation anxiety, and academics may arise. These issues may manifest as ADHD, hyperactivity, and learning disabilities," says Dr Kersi Chavda, Consultant Psychiatry, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Mumbai.

In secondary school, aggression and oppositional behaviour may arise along with depression and anxiety related to relationships or academics. Bullying and addiction to substances such as hookah, smoking, alcohol, or drugs may also occur. If one does not get into their desired college, depression and suicidal tendencies may arise. “Post-Covid, there is an increase in OCD symptoms related to cleanliness or religiosity and aggression in young people. As one grows older, marital issues, sexual dysfunction, eating disorders, and sleep disorders may arise," adds Dr Chavda.

Advertisement

What is the breakup of people suffering from mental wellness worldwide?

Advertisement

All 194 member countries of the WHO have signed the Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan (2013–2030), highlighting the global prevalence of mental health disorders. Some countries like the US and Australia track mental health data closely but verifiable data from other countries is sparse.

Globally, as of 2019, 970 million people (1 out of 8 individuals) were living with a mental health condition. 82% of these were from low and middle income countries. 60% of mental health conditions were anxiety and depressive disorders, while 11% were developmental disorders. The remaining 29% include Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Bipolar conditions, Autism spectrum disorders, schizophrenia, conduct and eating disorders.

“While individuals across all ages can get affected, higher prevalence is seen after the age of 20 years, peaking between 50-69 years of age. Anxiety disorders can manifest in childhood while depressive disorders are more common in adults. The recent pandemic has exacerbated the problem. A WHO report cites estimates from the COVID-19 Mental Disorders Collaborators (2021) that major depressive and anxiety disorders jumped by 28% and 26% respectively in one year during the COVID-19 crisis. Females were more impacted by social and economic consequences," adds Dr Vora.

Advertisement

The recent pandemic has exacerbated the problem. A WHO report cites estimates from the COVID-19 Mental Disorders Collaborators (2021) that major depressive and anxiety disorders jumped by 28% and 26% respectively in one year during the COVID-19 crisis. Females were more impacted with social and economic consequences.

Advertisement

Today we live longer and longer. “Physically, a body cannot keep pace with it and end up having neurodegenerative disorders. There is an increase in the number of people detected with dementia and Parkinson’s. So all of these we see happening over a period of time. Even though the incidence of psychiatric illness is supposed to be one in seven or one in eight there is a general feeling that it is highly underreported. So we expect something like 25% of the population that is one in four would be showing signs and symptoms enough to classify as a psychiatric illness," believes Dr Chavda.

In all of these, the commonest disorder across continents is depression associated with anxiety. Also please note, illnesses do not occur in isolated silos so there is always a continuum of disorders. There is an up and down and merging of signs and symptoms. So, one does not look at it as an individual disorder.

How should organizations help in managing it?

Organizations can help by talking about the disorders. So it is essential for all organizations to talk about mental health, and essential for each one to be a buddy of a colleague who is working with them. “For managers, it is essential for them to provide support and not get rid of a person suffering from mental disorders. A person with diabetes or blood pressure would not be asked to leave an organization. This should also hold true for a person who is depressed or anxious," opines Dr Chavda.

Mental wellbeing is a journey that begins with having a robust Program in place. This program should not be periodic but should continuously evolve. Dr Vora shares some important steps in managing mental health issues at workplace:

Raising Awareness and getting mental health matters into focus De-stigmatization by normalizing conversations around mental health Identification: Empowering individuals and managers to detect triggers in the workplace Intervention to address identified problems through an EAP, counsellors etc. Rehabilitation of the affected individual after treatment Reintegration of the affected into the mainstream

Mental Health and Resilience experts from International SOS are helping organizations across the world to develop, plan and execute Mental Health Programs which are evidence-based and have a positive impact on employee and organizational productivity.

Personal life challenges also have an impact on the mental wellbeing of employees, explain.

Challenges in personal life can certainly give rise to anxiety, depression and other mental wellbeing concerns. Relationships, health and financial problems, social interactions, trauma and loss – all impact individuals greatly.

For example, if there is a prolonged illness in the family, if there is a tremendous financial loss, if there is evidence of addiction related to alcohol or drugs can impact the family. It is very rare that mental illness affects only one person by and large, it would affect the entire family as well. So support the family. It is important to prioritize self-care. Talking and confiding in a trusted ally helps – whether it be a family member, a friend, a colleague or a counsellor. Help needs to be sought early for an accurate diagnosis and prompt treatment.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here