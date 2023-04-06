World Health Organization Turns 75: Theme, History and Significance of WHO on World Health Day 2023

75TH ANNIVERSARY OF WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION: The World Health Organisation (WHO) is an autonomous organisation that works under the United Nations (UN) to promote health-related issues around the world. It creates health guidelines, conducts research on diseases and addresses health emergencies, epidemics and pandemics like COVID-19. WHO also collects data on health issues across the globe. April 7 is celebrated as World Health Day to commemorate the founding of the WHO.

World Health Day 2023: Theme

This year is the 75th anniversary of the WHO. As part of the celebrations, the WHO has chosen “Health for All" as the theme of World Health Day. The WHO will look back at its past achievements in improving public health and the quality of life and look at the health challenges of today and tomorrow.

World Health Day 2023: History

The United Nations (UN) was formed on October 24, 1945, with an aim to promote international peace, security, and better living standards. One key aspect of better living was public health. The diplomats who helped create the United Nations, had discussed the need for an international health organisation. On April 7, 1948, it became a reality as the constitution of the World Health Organization came into being.

The World Health Assembly (WHA) was set up to govern the activities of the World Health Organization through its member states. On July 24, 1948, the first meeting of the WHA took place. The Health Organization of the League of Nations and the Office International d’Hygiène Publique as well as the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) were merged into the WHO. It began properly functioning in 1951 after having acquired enough capital resources.

At present, the WHO has 194 member states and more than 7,000 personnel who collaborate with governments to achieve the highest health levels in people. India was included in the WHO constitution on January 12, 1948.

World Health Day 2023: Significance

World Health Day creates awareness about the health issues people face across the globe. It educates individuals, organisations and governments on how to address global health issues as part of the UN’s sustainable development agenda.

