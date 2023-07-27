World Hepatitis Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance and Quotes

WORLD HEPATITIS DAY 2023: World Hepatitis Day is celebrated on July 28 with the objective of escalating national and international efforts to create awareness and educate people about the effects of viral hepatitis. Viral hepatitis is a disease that causes inflammation in the liver.

The severity of the disease can lead to liver cancer and liver-related ailments. Hepatitis Day is celebrated on the birthday of Baruch Samuel Blumberg. Dr Blumberg was a physician and geneticist who discovered the Hepatitis B virus in 1967 and developed the first Hepatitis B vaccine.

World Hepatitis Day 2023: History

World Health Organization (WHO) designated World Hepatitis Day as one of the eight health days observed in the year. The annual event aims at the devastating effect of Hepatitis infection with nearly 33 crores people worldwide affected with chronic hepatitis B or C.

Coordinated by various European and Middle Eastern Patient Groups and Baby Muriel, the inaugural International Hepatitis C Awareness Day took place on October 1, 2004. Later on, Hepatitis Day was celebrated by different patient groups on different dates. Due to this, the World Hepatitis Alliance in collaboration with patient groups declared May 19 the first global World Hepatitis Day.

A resolution was adopted in May 2010, during the 63rdWorld Health Assembly. The resolution resolved that July 28 shall be designated as World Hepatitis Day. World Hepatitis Day is now recognized in over 100 countries each year.

World Hepatitis Day 2023: Significance

The objective of observing World Hepatitis Day is to create awareness regarding viral Hepatitis which can lead to liver ailments and liver cancer. Hepatitis B & C are the most common cause of death, killing 13 lakh people each year. This day is celebrated to achieve a Hepatitis free future.

Through this day, we can create awareness regarding vaccination against Hepatitis B. Awareness can be created to prevent the transmission of infection from mother to child. It is observed to increase access to testing and treatments.

By observing this day, access to testing and treatments can be increased. It is important to educate people about timely testing and treating viral Hepatitis so that other liver ailments and cancer can be prevented.

World Hepatitis Day 2023: Theme

The theme for World Hepatitis Day for the year 2023 is “One Life, One Liver". The theme creates awareness in the public by laying the importance of the need for early detection, prevention, and adherence to prescribed treatment. To create pressure on the governing authorities to accelerate the pace of necessary steps to eradicate viral Hepatitis, maintain a healthy liver, and meet global 2030 targets.