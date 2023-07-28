World Hepatitis Day 2023: What is Hepatitis? Types, Symptoms, Causes, and More

WORLD HEPATITIS DAY 2023: World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 to accelerate national and international efforts on hepatitis, to uplift actions and engagements by individuals, partners and the public and to highlight the need for a greater global response as outlined in the WHO’s Global hepatitis report of 2017, according to the World Health Organization’s website.

It is celebrated on July 28 as it is the birthday of Nobel-prize-winning scientist Dr Baruch Blumberg who discovered the hepatitis B virus (HBV) and developed a diagnostic test and vaccine for the virus. Chronic hepatitis can result in acute liver failure. It progresses to scarring of the liver known as liver cirrhosis or liver cancer.

What is Hepatitis?

Hepatitis refers to inflammation of the liver, which can be caused by various factors, including viruses, alcohol consumption, toxins, or certain medications. There are several types of hepatitis, but the most common ones are viral hepatitis, which is caused by specific viruses.

Symptoms of Hepatitis

The symptoms of hepatitis can vary depending on the type and severity of the infection. Common symptoms include:

Fatigue and weakness

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Abdominal pain and discomfort

Nausea and vomiting

Loss of appetite

Dark urine

Pale-colored stools

Joint pain

Fever

Causes of Hepatitis

Viral Infections

Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E are caused by specific viruses that affect the liver. Alcohol and Drugs

Excessive alcohol consumption and certain medications can lead to alcoholic hepatitis or drug-induced hepatitis. Toxins

Exposure to certain chemicals, toxins, or pollutants can cause hepatitis. Autoimmune Diseases

In some cases, the body’s immune system can mistakenly attack the liver, leading to autoimmune hepatitis. Metabolic Diseases

Rare metabolic disorders can cause hepatitis due to the buildup of substances in the liver.

Diagnosis

A person’s blood test and clinical picture are enough for diagnosis of viral Hepatitis and acute causes of hepatitis. For chronic cases, blood tests may not be that useful. In such a case, a live biopsy is a gold standard to establish the diagnosis.

Treatment