World Homeopathy Day 2023: Homeopathy Medicines to Boost Your Immunity This Season

Homeopathy is a type of complementary medicine based on the premise of “like cures like," which states that a chemical that generates symptoms in a healthy person may be used to treat comparable symptoms in a sick person. Immunotherapy treatments have been in use for over 200 years. It is critical that we all have a strong immune system and that we provide the body with ways to fight back when it is under attack. Individuals should use drugs to increase immunity when they are healthy, not when they are sick.

“Homeopathy medicines are manufactured from natural plants and minerals and are rarely treated with heavy metals, homeopathy is one of the safest types of medicine in the world if used under supervision. They are used in extremely small amounts and are completely safe. They are non-toxic and non-addictive and can be used to treat both acute and chronic illnesses. There are several homeopathic treatments and drugs that have been shown to be highly beneficial for immunity and can be used to treat a variety of disorders," says Dr Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri Recipient, Founder and Chairman, Dr Batra’s Group of Companies.

Thus, there are some at home homeopathic medications to boost immunity, for instance, during viral epidemics or for gastrointestinal issues like gastroenteritis or heat illnesses. Dr Batra shares those homeopathic medications:

Arsenicum album: Arsenicum album is a homeopathic medicine that boosts the immune system. It is commonly used to treat a wide range of medical disorders, including respiratory infections, digestive troubles, and skin issues. The cure works by boosting the immune system and supporting the body’s own healing mechanisms. In 2020 Gujarat Government distributed Arsenicum Album-30 to 3.48 crore people, which is more than half of the state population of 6.6 crores.

Gelsemium: This homoeopathic treatment can help you build immunity to cold and flu symptoms. Keeping it under the tongue also helps ease existing symptoms and prevents subsequent episodes of flu-like symptoms. It is derived from the vine Gelsemium sempervirens.

Silica: This remedy is responsible for promoting the generation of macrophages and is an effective homeopathic therapy for boosting the immune system. These are cells that are necessary for the digestion of germs and foreign substances. As a result, it aids in the improvement of immunity and the fight against diseases.

Lycopodium 30, Sabadilla 30: When cold and nasal obstructions are brought on by pollen sensitivity and happen during the pollination season, the combination of Lycopodium 30 and Sabadilla 30 is highly beneficial. Regular usage of this can both stop the symptoms of an allergy and prevent it from developing in the first place.

Oscillococcinum: The remedy is known to be an effective homeopathic immunity booster. It is useful for cold, allergy, fever, and flu symptoms.

