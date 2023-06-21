World Hydrography Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD HYDROGRAPHY DAY 2023: World Hydrography Day, a significant occasion officially recognised and implemented by the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO), is marked annually on June 21. This day holds great importance as it serves as a platform to highlight the crucial work carried out by hydrographers worldwide and to promote the significance of hydrography itself. Through various activities and events organized on this day, the IHO aims to increase public awareness and understanding of hydrography’s role in ensuring safe and efficient navigation, sustainable marine resource management, and coastal zone development.

WORLD HYDROGRAPHY DAY THEME

Advertisement

Each year, World Hydrography Day focuses on a specific theme highlighting various aspects of hydrography. This year’s World Hydrography Day theme is “Hydrography - underpinning the digital twin of the ocean."

WORLD HYDROGRAPHY DAY HISTORY

The International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO) was established in 1921, serving as a prominent entity focused on addressing various aspects of marine life. Headquartered in Monaco, the organization played a crucial role in advocating navigation-related concerns, setting technical standards, and protecting marine environments, engaging directly with governments.

Over the years, the IHO has been actively engaged in addressing emerging challenges posed by digital technologies and advancing hydrographic standards.

The organization presented its idea to the United Nations General Assembly, which approved and welcomed the initiative. The UNGA later adopted it as a resolution, and since then, World Hydrography Day is observed annually on June 21, coinciding with the IHO’s anniversary.