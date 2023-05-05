World Hygiene Day 2023: 5 Ways To Help Children Maintain Hand Hygiene

On May 5 every year, World Hygiene Day is celebrated all over the world. After the disastrous COVID-19 pandemic, we have come to know the importance of hand hygiene. Millions of people around the world have saved themselves from this dreaded infectious virus by keeping their hands clean. Hands are the prime medium for any virus, through hands, it can easily reach our nose or mouth and make us vulnerable to infection.

However, it is difficult to protect children from infection. When they go to school or the park etc. to play and do not take care of hand hygiene, then it can make them fall ill again and again. In such a situation, let us tell you how to teach your children the methods of hand hygiene, which they can adopt without any hesitation and stay disease free.

It is very important to teach your child the right time to wash their hands. You should tell them to wash their hands before eating, before touching their eyes, nose, or mouth, and after using the bathroom, after playing with animals. Here’re some ways to maintain your hand hygiene:

Use of soapy water

According to the CDC, take a little soap in your hand and make a foam by adding little water to it. Rub your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds. Rub the palm, finger, nail, etc. for 5 seconds each. Wash off your hands with clean water. Now pat dry your hands with a clean towel.

Use of sanitiser

If the hand looks clean, then take a sanitiser with 60 per cent alcohol and pour 2 drops into your child’s palm. Now, ask the child to rub it until it gets completely dry.

Use of hand wipes

In situations where washing hands is not possible, for instance when a child is sick or on the go, using hand wipes can be a convenient solution. It’s crucial to educate children about the benefits of washing hands with soap and water in the first place. Nevertheless, in the absence of soap and water, alcohol-based hand wipes can be used to disinfect hands and prevent the spread of harmful bacteria.

Drying hands

After washing hands, it is very important to dry them thoroughly with the help of a towel or handkerchief. By doing this, the dead skin lying on the skin will be removed, reducing the chances of infection. That’s why keeping a handkerchief is a must. By properly drying their hands they can avoid infection to a great extent.

