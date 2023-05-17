World Hypertension Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD HYPERTENSION DAY 2023: Hypertension or high blood pressure is a serious condition that occurs when the pressure is too high (140/90 mmHg or higher) in our blood vessels. It needs immediate treatment as it can progress to serious and life-threatening conditions such as cardiac disease, heart attack, or stroke, if neglected. Hypertension usually occurs in aged people, those with a sedentary lifestyle, patients with type 2 diabetes or obesity, individuals consuming a high-salt diet, and those drinking a lot of alcohol.

Hypertension also occurs in younger people due to stress and other factors. World Hypertension Day is observed globally on May 17, each year to create awareness about the dangers of high blood pressure. It also draws attention to how the medical condition can be managed effectively with lifestyle changes and other alternatives.

World Hypertension Day 2023: Theme

The theme for 2023’s World Hypertension day is “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer," as revealed on the World Hypertension League’s (WHL) official website. Through this theme, the WHL has chosen to focus on tackling the dismal awareness rates regarding high blood pressure across the globe. This is especially true in middle to low income-countries. The theme also puts the spotlight on accurate blood pressure measurement methods.

World Hypertension Day 2023: History

WHL established World Hypertension Day and marked it for the first time on May 14, 2005. “Know Your Numbers!" was the theme the league chose for the first event. The date was changed from May 14 to May 17 from 2006 onwards. The WHL provides information regarding prevention of hypertension, its detection and treatment.

World Hypertension Day 2023: Significance

The purpose of World Hypertension Day is to make the public aware of the dangers of hypertension and to share information regarding the prevention, detection and treatment of the condition and related illness. The World Hypertension League seeks the cooperation of health care professionals, volunteer organisations, governments and media in each nation for this endeavour.

As noted by the WHO, an estimated 1.28 billion people across the planet are affected by hypertension. About 46 per cent of hypertension patients are unaware that they suffer from the condition. World Hypertension Day seeks to remedy this situation and create awareness about the health issue.