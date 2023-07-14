World Kebab Day: Try These Kebab Recipes By Chef Varun Inamdar

World Kebab Day celebrates the rich and flavoursome culinary tradition of kebabs. Observed on July 14 every year, it brings together food enthusiasts, chefs, and communities worldwide to revel in the deliciousness of this Mughlai dish. Succulent meats in delicious marinade, kebabs are a tantalizing blend of spices and textures.

The day serves as a reminder to appreciate the cultural diversity of our nation and savour mouthwatering kebabs. Join in the festivities with these delectable recipes and enjoy kebabs

Advertisement

Golden Galouti Neychoru Recipe by Chef Varun Inamdar - Godrej Yummiez

Ingredients

1 cup brown rice

3 tbsp Ghee

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 cup Onion, finely chopped

1 tsp Fennel seeds

1 blade Mace

4-5 nos Cloves

2 nos Cardamoms

1 inch piece Cinnamon

1 no Bayleaf

2 nos. shallots, finely chopped

½ tsp salt

2 cups Water

Godrej Yummiez Chicken Galouti kebab

Method:

Wash and drain rice in running water twice. Soak for 20 minutes in fresh water.

2. Heat ghee in a vessel.

3. Temper with all spices. Add sugar and let it caramelize.

4. Add in onions and shallots. Let them brown as well.

5. Stir in the rice, water and salt.

6. Cook on high flame for 6 minutes. Cover and cook on low flame for 8 minutes.

7. Turn the flame off. Uncover after 5 minutes and fluff the rice using a fork.

8. Pan fry Godrej Yummiez Chicken galouti kebabs on high flame and serve with this golden ghee pilaf.

9. You may serve this with your choice of raita or plain curd.

Avante Garde Seekh Pakwan by Chef Varun Inamdar

Pakwan

1 cup wheat flour

1/2 cup maida

2 tbsp ghee

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 cup warm water

1 tsp cumin seeds

Oil for deep frying

Assembly

Coriander curd

Tamarind curd

Chillies, diced

Tomato, diced

Corriander leaves

Masala Chana dal

Radish, julliennes

Onion, slices

Godrej Yummiez Chicken Seekh Kebab

Oil for pan frying