World Listening Day: 5 Amazing Audiobooks That Will Completely Get You Hooked

Every year World Listening Day is celebrated on July 18th and this particular day marks a worldwide initiative that encourages everybody to not only appreciate but also understand the very art of listening. It is on this day that one is reminded of the importance that is associated with engaging in an auditory environment. Keep listening to what matters to you, and celebrate auditory mediums.
This year on this amazing day let us consider embarking on an interesting auditory journey through a variety of audiobooks, podcasts, and audio series that can be available on apps such as Audible. Here is a list that will definitely keep you entertained-
- Desi Down Under
Written by Mithila Gupta and Narrated by Prajakta Koli, Taaruk Raina, and Adarsh Gourav this is a 9-episode intensive series. The series is set on the shores of Sydney and is a coming-of-age story of a trio from Mangalore crossing oceans to learn surf life-saving skills at picturesque Coogee Beach in Australia. The series has a phenomenal ensemble cast of actors with Prajakta Koli, Adarsh Gourav, and Taaruk Raina voicing the titular characters.
- Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord (Hindi Edition)
Written by Marvel & Benjamin Percy and Narrated by: Saif Ali Khan, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Sushant Divgikr among others; Marvel’s Wasterlanders: Star-Lord is Saif Ali Khan’s first-ever audio project. Season 1 of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord is set in a post-apocalyptic world and sheds light on the shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe and features Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, and Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter.
- Don’t Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight
Written by Rujuta Diwekar and Narrated by Richa Sayal this is a must listen on Audible. The audiobook talks about how one must return to our traditional ways of life, especially with eating - to manifest healthy and timely weight loss. Rujuta guides the listeners with simple steps we can take towards maintaining a healthy and proper diet and understanding the nutritional requirements of one’s body.
- Durga
Written by Kevin Missal and narrated by Preeti Gupta, Durga sheds light on the journey of nine women, as they fight a behemoth Mahisha ruling the kingdom of Jambudvipa with an iron fist. After usurping a once prosperous kingdom from Aryas, the demon king turns it into devil’s paradise teeming with crime, sin, greed, and incredulous people. Durga goes on to team up with her patronage of women, consisting of a royal companion, a maid, a mercenary, and a pirate to avenge the death of her parents by the demon-king Mahisha.
- Classified
Penned down by J. Rajasekharan Nair and narrated by Sundip Ved this sheds light on the time the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was rocked by a spy case in 1994, booking six ISRO personnel, including S. Nambi Narayanan with the accusation of passing critical rocket technology to a neighbouring nation. It further goes on to expose the hidden truths behind the controversial story and how it highlighted the fractures of the premier institutions of the country.