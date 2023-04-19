World Liver Day: From Salabhasana To Balasana,5 Yoga Poses To Keep Your Liver Health In Check

April 19 is observed as World Liver Day. The liver is one of the most vital organs and is responsible for digestion, metabolism, detoxification, and overall health. Therefore, it is essential for everyone to pay extra attention to their liver health. While we may adopt healthy habits, it is necessary to incorporate practices that can strengthen our health in the long run. Yoga poses can be a great way to achieve this.

Let’s take a closer look at these forms of yoga-

Adho Mukha Svanasna

In addition to improving the flexibility of the body, this pose can also be helpful in strengthening the liver. To practice this pose, begin in Vajrasana, with your hands in front of you. As you exhale, lift your buttocks and bring your head down until your heels touch the floor. Hold the pose for at least 20 seconds without moving your hands and feet from their position. This asana can also improve blood circulation and help reduce stress and anxiety.

Kapalbhati Pranayama

Kapalbhati Pranayama is believed to be especially beneficial for individuals suffering from liver cirrhosis, hepatitis, jaundice, and other liver-related diseases. To practice Kapalbhati Pranayama, sit with your legs crossed and inhale and exhale repeatedly from your nose in a rhythmic and forceful manner. As you exhale, contract your abdominal muscles and push the air out of your lungs. This exercise not only aids in liver stimulation but also helps to strengthen the spleen and improve digestion. It is important to note that Kapalbhati Pranayama should be practised under the guidance of a trained yoga instructor, especially for those with existing health conditions.

Salabhasana

Widely known as the locust pose, Salabhasana is the backbend pose that can help you in strengthening your back and stimulating the liver. This also tests your core strength. To perform this you need to lie flat on your stomach and breathe deeply, lift your legs and your upper body after taking a deep breath. Hold this posture for about 10 seconds and then bring down your legs and upper body, while exhaling slowly.

Dhanurasana

Dhanurasana, also known as the Bow Pose, can be practised by lying down on your stomach and bending your knees, bringing your heels towards your buttocks. Reach back with your hands and grasp your ankles. As you inhale, lift your chest and legs off the ground, pulling your ankles towards your buttocks to create a bow shape with your body. Hold the pose for a few seconds while taking deep breaths. This asana helps to massage the liver and other digestive organs, improves blood circulation, and enhances the functioning of the liver.

Balasana

Balasana, also known as Child’s Pose, is a yoga posture that can be helpful for relaxation and digestion. While the pose does offer some gentle massage to the internal organs, it is primarily a relaxation pose that can help to reduce stress and anxiety. It can be done by bending forward until your head touches the ground. Keep your spine straight and hold this position for 20 seconds.

