World Meteorological Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance and Interesting Facts

WORLD METEOROLOGICAL DAY 2023: Meteorology is the study and analysis of the climate and weather, as well as different phenomena in the troposphere and lower stratosphere of our atmosphere. World Meteorological Day is celebrated globally on March 23, every year, to commemorate the establishment of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

The WMO functions as an organisation to facilitate the development of meteorology across the globe. The organisation also looks after the development of meteorology-related fields, climatology, operational hydrology and related environmental services.

World Meteorological Day: Interesting Facts

Advertisement

World Meteorological Day was established on March 23, 1961, by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). It is an agency of the United Nations. The WMO was founded on March 23, 1950 by the Convention of the World Meteorological Organization, which was signed on October 11, 1947 and then ratified on March 23, 1950. The WMO replaced the International Meteorological Organization in 1951. It was the very first global organisation developed to exchange information regarding weather from nations across the globe. The theme for World Meteorological Day 2023 is ‘The Future of Weather, Climate and Water across Generations’. An official ceremony before World Meteorological Day took place in the WMO Building, Geneva, Switzerland, on March 16, 2023. 2023 marks the 150th anniversary of the WMO. On World Meteorological Day, WMO will look at its achievements in the past, its progress in the present and its potential duties in the future. The WMO has 187 Member States and 6 Member Territories, divided into six regions across the globe. The WMO provides international cooperation regarding high-quality analysis and service on weather, climate, hydrological matters and other environment-related assistance for all nations. Significant contributions in the field of meteorology, scientific breakthroughs, work by young scientists in the fields of meteorology and climatology are recognised with a medal under WMO Awards. Young engineers and scientists developing hydrometeorology and making significant progress also receive recognition in the WMO Awards ceremony.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here