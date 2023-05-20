World Metrology Day 2023: All You Need To Know

WORLD METROLOGY DAY 2023: Metrology is the scientific discipline related to measurement and its uses in science, industries, innovation, trade and other sectors. World Metrology Day is marked each year on May 20 and draws attention towards the contribution of people working in metrology organisations and institutes. It also highlights the importance of precise measurement units in our lives. The theme of this year’s event is ‘Measurements supporting the global food system.’ Scroll down to read some important facts about World Metrology Day.

World Metrology Day was approved in October 1999 at the 21st General Conference on Weights (CGPM). This is when May 20 was decided upon for the annual celebration of metrology. World Metrology Day is organised as a joint effort between the International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) and the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM). National metrology organisations also participate in the event. May 20 was chosen to commemorate the signing of the Treaty of the Metre or the Metre Convention, which took place on the same date in 1875. Seventeen nations, namely Austria-Hungary, Brazil, Argentina, France, Peru, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Norway, the then Ottoman Empire, Portugal, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, the United States and Venezuela, signed the Metre Convention on May 20, 1875. The Metre Convention is geared towards creating a global uniformity on units of measurement. The signing of the Metre Convention led to the creation of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM), which is an intergovernmental organisation of 59 members. The BIPM enforces the goals set forth by the Metre Convention and coordinates measurement comparisons by various national metrology institutes. Over 80 nations take part in the World Metrology Day annually to highlight the importance of measurements and their units in our everyday lives. The 2023 theme for World Metrology Day, ‘Measurements supporting the global food system,’ was selected to reflect the increasing challenges of climate change and distribution of food when the world’s population is over eight billion. International recommendations to create standard measurement units across many fields, such as trade and science, are given by the International Organization of Legal Metrology.