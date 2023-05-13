World Migratory Bird Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

World Migratory Bird Day is a day for all bird lovers to come together and pledge for the survival of migratory birds for generations to come. This bi-annual global event aims to raise awareness about the importance of migratory birds and their conservation. The Secretariat of the Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA) and the Secretariat of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) started it in 2006.

The event is celebrated around the world and typically takes place on the second Saturday in May and in October each year. This year, the day will be marked on May 13, here’s all you need to know about the day:

Advertisement

World Migratory Bird Day 2023: Theme

This year’s World Migratory Bird Day campaign will have a new focus on water and its significance for migratory birds. According to the announcement on the official website, water is crucial for life on Earth, and most migratory birds rely on aquatic ecosystems throughout their life cycles.

They use rivers, lakes, wetlands, ponds, marshes, and streams for feeding, drinking, nesting, and resting during their long journeys. However, aquatic ecosystems and migratory birds are increasingly under threat worldwide due to the escalating human demand for water, pollution, and climate change.

The upcoming campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of water for migratory birds and the need to take specific actions to safeguard water resources and aquatic ecosystems.

Advertisement

World Migratory Bird Day 2023: History

World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) is a global campaign that aims to raise awareness about the importance of migratory birds and the need to conserve them. The AEWA and CMS Secretariats launched the campaign in 2006.

The idea of designating a day for migratory birds began in the United States in 1993 with the International Migratory Bird Day (IMBD), which was successfully celebrated in the western hemisphere.

Advertisement

In 2005, the AEWA Secretariat introduced the Migratory Waterbird Days (MWD) in Africa, Europe, and parts of Asia to address the lack of a similar event for the rest of the world. The MWD was well-received in the African-Eurasian region, prompting the decision to expand it to a global commemorative day celebrating all migratory birds.

The first WMBD was launched on the weekend of April 8-9, 2006 in Kenya. The central event at the launch - called WINGS - was attended by international personalities from the worlds of art, business and conservation. Since then, WMBD has been celebrated annually and has been growing in popularity each year. The global campaign continues to be organized centrally from Bonn, Germany by the CMS and AEWA Secretariats.

Advertisement

In 2018, the IMBD and WMBD campaigns were formally united in a bid to strengthen global recognition and appreciation of migratory birds and highlight the urgent need for their conservation.

The new joint campaign adopted the single name of “World Migratory Bird Day" and major events to celebrate the day are organized twice a year, on the second Saturday in May and in October. The campaign has been successful in bringing attention to the plight of migratory birds and encouraging action to protect them and their habitats.

Advertisement

World Migratory Bird Day 2023: Significance

World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) is an annual global campaign that aims to raise awareness about the importance of migratory birds and their conservation. The campaign highlights the ecological importance of migratory birds, the threats they face, and the need to take action to protect them.

Migratory birds play a vital role in maintaining the balance of nature and the functioning of ecosystems around the world. They also provide important cultural and economic benefits to many communities. WMBD provides an opportunity for individuals, organizations, and governments to come together and take action to protect migratory birds and their habitats.

It encourages people to learn more about migratory birds, their migration routes, and the challenges they face. By raising awareness and taking action to protect migratory birds, we can help to ensure their survival for generations to come.