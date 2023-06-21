World Music Day: Amazing High-End Gifts You Can Gift The Music Lover In Your Life

World Music Day: Even though there cannot be one particular day of the year when we must celebrate music, there is and we must make the most of it. Music is what truly keeps us going, it is what lifts us up and makes us feel better about everything in the world.
This World Music Day, you can gift your music-lover friends these amazing gifts and if you are a music lover yourself then it is a must that you treat yourself to these gifts. Check them out-
- Home Music System Gen 2 By Tivoli Audio
This product combines intelligent features, superior sound quality, and a super sleek design, it is truly an ideal addition to any home. This supremely versatile system lets its users explore and immerse in music from around the world. The product gives easy access to streaming services, curated playlists, and quite a vast music library- Home Music system gen2 comes with a minimalistic design with intelligent features that somehow magically perfectly blend in with the interiors of your home and even to an extent with your preferred lifestyle. The product is available in various colours. Price: Rs.1,04,900/-
- Drumfire By Audio Pro
The Drumfire is an exceptionally powerful and super stylish multi-room speaker that mixes the grandness of superior sound quality with a captivating design, making it an impressive addition to any home and in particular to your loved one’s life. Drumfire II is said to have the loudest multi-form sound to date. The product allows the listeners to immerse themselves completely and experience a clean, strong sound with breathtaking dynamics. A 300W speaker, this product can definitely be used with D2 detachable component to create a room-filling sound. Price Range: Rs.1,15,630/-
- ATH-SQ1TW By Audio Technica
The ATH-SQ1TW delivers clear and balanced sound reproduction across various music genres. Be it the very intricate details of classical music or the bass-heavy beats of metal music, these earphones provide a truly rich and dynamic listening experience to the listener. The ATH-SQ1TW is designed keeping in mind both style and comfort. It’s shape and lightweight structure ensure a secure and comfortable fit, even during extended listening sessions. Price: Rs.8710/-
