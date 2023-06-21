Trends :Horoscope TodayDeepika PadukoneGetawaysInternational Yoga DaySiddhant Chaturvedi
Home » Lifestyle » World Music Day: Amazing High-End Gifts You Can Gift The Music Lover In Your Life

World Music Day: Amazing High-End Gifts You Can Gift The Music Lover In Your Life

One must remember that gifting music-related products is an extremely thoughtful way to celebrate the universal language of music.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 11:04 IST

New Delhi, India

The music lover in your life deserves to get pampered today and everyday. (Image: Shutterstock)
The music lover in your life deserves to get pampered today and everyday. (Image: Shutterstock)

World Music Day: Even though there cannot be one particular day of the year when we must celebrate music, there is and we must make the most of it. Music is what truly keeps us going, it is what lifts us up and makes us feel better about everything in the world.

This World Music Day, you can gift your music-lover friends these amazing gifts and if you are a music lover yourself then it is a must that you treat yourself to these gifts. Check them out-

  1. Home Music System Gen 2 By Tivoli Audio
    This product combines intelligent features, superior sound quality, and a super sleek design, it is truly an ideal addition to any home. This supremely versatile system lets its users explore and immerse in music from around the world. The product gives easy access to streaming services, curated playlists, and quite a vast music library- Home Music system gen2 comes with a minimalistic design with intelligent features that somehow magically perfectly blend in with the interiors of your home and even to an extent with your preferred lifestyle. The product is available in various colours. Price: Rs.1,04,900/-
  2. Drumfire By Audio Pro
    The Drumfire is an exceptionally powerful and super stylish multi-room speaker that mixes the grandness of superior sound quality with a captivating design, making it an impressive addition to any home and in particular to your loved one’s life. Drumfire II is said to have the loudest multi-form sound to date. The product allows the listeners to immerse themselves completely and experience a clean, strong sound with breathtaking dynamics. A 300W speaker, this product can definitely be used with D2 detachable component to create a room-filling sound. Price Range: Rs.1,15,630/-
  3. ATH-SQ1TW By Audio Technica
    The ATH-SQ1TW delivers clear and balanced sound reproduction across various music genres. Be it the very intricate details of classical music or the bass-heavy beats of metal music, these earphones provide a truly rich and dynamic listening experience to the listener. The ATH-SQ1TW is designed keeping in mind both style and comfort. It’s shape and lightweight structure ensure a secure and comfortable fit, even during extended listening sessions. Price: Rs.8710/-

Follow us on

About the Author

Shreeja BhattacharyaShreeja Bhattacharya, possesses an unwavering passion for writing. Her profound ...Read More

first published: June 21, 2023, 11:04 IST
last updated: June 21, 2023, 11:04 IST
Read More