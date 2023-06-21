World Music Day: Amrita Singh Majumdar Recalls How Her Brother Arijit Singh Influenced Her Music Career| Exclusive

World Music Day: Amrita Singh Majumdar has been taking the Bengali film industry by storm with her amazing voice. In a very short span of time, she has received several accolades for her impeccable playback singing. From performing at live shows with her older brother Arijit Singh to singing for the biggest music directors in the Bengali film fraternity, her musical prowess has impressed all.

In an exclusive with NW18, Amrita spoke about her memories of performing with Arijit on stage, his influence on her music career, her future plans and much more.

How did music happen to you, was it a natural process or did you take it up because you liked the thought of it? What was the process like?

Music came to me naturally when I was in my mother’s womb. When I came into the world I was listening to Classical from my Mother and my older brother, Arijit and also a huge collection of Old Classic Hindi & Bengali songs. So it was a very natural process.

On this World Music Day, looking back is there a fun anecdote that you would like to share with us from when you were learning music as a child?

I am talking about an incident from a long long time back. I was performing a Rabindra sangeet at a book fair and my brother was playing harmonium alongside me. Towards the end of the song, I was just blown away by the melody so I changed the notation and finished the song. It ended so beautifully, my brother looked at me with his big eyes but an alerting smile on his face. We finished our performance and he said ‘You could have been beaten because of changing the notation of Tagore’s song, only his wife has that right, but you ended nicely’ he then blessed me with his hand on my head.

How and when did you decide that music is what you would like to take up as a profession?

When I was in college I went to learn classical music from Bidushi Kaushiki Chakraborty with the help of my brother. Till that day I had no dreams about singing or ever seeing myself performing on stage. I started following My Guru and it was such a blissful journey that took me to the right path and I decided to be into music all the time.

How much of an influence does your brother, Arijit Singh have on the way you perceive music?

I have grown up listening to both my mother and brother, so it was already a big influence that I had in my home. I saw him as a very serious student of Hindustani classical music and he used to riyaz every day along with my mother. I was protected all the time by so many influences around me.

You also keep touring a lot with Arijit, what truly is the best part about being on stage with him? Do you wish to collaborate more in the future?

Touring with him for the concerts was a big lesson above all, the best part was meeting various kinds of musicians from all over the world, collaborating with them on stage in front of so many people, watching them play different kinds of instruments, and a huge team of Orchestra.

If there is anyone who is just getting introduced to your music, what is the one song you would want them to listen to in order to get to know and understand your song scape perfectly well?

My first choice is Indradeep Dasgupta’s recent release “BISHMILLAH " movie, a song named ‘Tomake Dekhini’ and my second choice is from the film “GENERATION AMI", a song called ‘Bhule Jeo Amake’, the music of which has been done by Arindam Chatterjee.

Do you want to do a major debut in Bollywood soon? What lies ahead of you?

See, I have lived my childhood dream when I did my debut in Bollywood with the song ‘Tum Mere Ho’ in the film “HATE STORY 3" alongside Jubeen Nautiyal. Then I sang a song called ‘Rang Bhariya’, from the fil “DARBAAN". The third one was “Phire faqeera" and " Pagglait “from the film " PAGGLAIT " and my brother Arijit Singh had done the music for this OTT release.

Lastly, how significant is World Music Day to you?