World No Tobacco Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

WORLD NO-TOBACCO DAY 2023: Tobacco refers to the leaves of the Nicotiana plant, which are processed and used for various purposes, primarily for smoking, chewing, or as a component of certain products like cigars, cigarettes, and smokeless tobacco. Tobacco contains the stimulant nicotine, which is highly addictive. People consume tobacco in different forms, including cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, chewing tobacco, snuff, and snus.

ALSO READ: World No Tobacco Day 2023: How Tobacco Smoke Can Affect Your Lungs, Heart and Fertility

Consuming tobacco products increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, lung damage, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes. Every year on May 31, World No Tobacco Day is marked to highlight the dangers of tobacco consumption. Below, we look at this year’s theme for the event, the day’s history and significance.

World No Tobacco Day 2023: Theme

“We need food, not tobacco," is the theme for World No Tobacco Day 2023. The 2023 global campaign aims to raise awareness about alternative crop production and marketing opportunities for tobacco farmers. It also aims to expose the tobacco industry’s efforts to interfere with attempts to substitute tobacco growing with sustainable crops, thereby contributing to the global food crisis.

ALSO READ: World No Tobacco Day 2023: 5 Easy Ways to Quit Smoking

World No Tobacco Day 2023: History

World No Tobacco Day was created by the member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1987. Initially, it was designated as a one-time event to be celebrated on April 7, 1988, called “World No-Smoking Day." However, recognising the significance of raising awareness about tobacco-related issues, the World Health Assembly of WHO passed a resolution in 1988 to observe World No Tobacco Day annually on May 31.

Since then, World No Tobacco Day has been observed every year on May 31 by the WHO and its member states. The day serves as a global platform to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use, advocate for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption and support individuals in their efforts to quit smoking.

World No Tobacco Day 2023: Significance

Tobacco use is a leading cause of preventable diseases, including various types of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory illnesses, and other health problems that can greatly impact individuals’ lives. Not just this, but the cultivation of tobacco can deplete soil fertility due to the intensive use of chemicals.

ALSO READ: World No Tobacco Day 2023: What Happens When A Pregnant Woman Smokes?

This reduces the productivity of the land and makes it less suitable for other agricultural purposes, contributing to the global food crisis. World No Tobacco day urges policymakers and governments to tackle this crisis and help farmers shift to sustainable agriculture.