World Oral Health Day 2023: Co-Relation Between Oral Health and Heart Disease

It is increasingly common to hear that oral health is crucial for overall health. More than 80 percent of Indians, for example, are living with periodontal or gum disease, which often goes undiagnosed. This may be because the patient’s teeth feel fine, have no pain, so one, avoids going to the dentist, and very few physician visits, focus on oral health.

Oral health and heart disease are connected by the spread of bacteria and other germs from the mouth to other parts of the body through the blood stream.

Risk Link between oral health and cardiovascular disease

Patients with chronic gum conditions such as gingivitis or advanced periodontal disease have twice the risk for heart disease if poor oral health remains undiagnosed. Studies suggest that the bacteria in the mouth is similar to the plaque, which blocks heart arteries and can lead to infections of heart valves. “The bacteria that are associated with gum infection in the mouth and can enter the blood stream and reach the heart where they attach to the blood vessels and increase your risk to cardiovascular disease. This can result in a condition called endocarditis, an infection of the inner lining of the heart," says Dr Shilpa Khullar Sood, MDS Prosthodontist, Prof and Head, Department of Dentistry, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

Inflammation caused by oral bacteria has also been associated with other cardiovascular conditions, such as clogged arteries (atherosclerosis) and stroke. “Even if you don’t have noticeable gum inflammation, however, poor oral hygiene and accumulated plaque and calculus on your teeth near the gum line, puts you at a risk for gum disease. Patients with a history of cardiac diseases or if a patient has a valve implant, it’s important to take antibiotics before seeing a dentist to reduce infection risk," adds Dr Sood.

Dr Sood explains the symptoms and warning signs

Swollen, reddish, itchy, or sore gums is a sign of gingivitis or periodontal disease.

Gums bleed easily when you brush, or floss is a sign of inflamed gums.

Pus or whitish-yellow discharge between teeth and gums.

Bad breath

Brown deposits on teeth around the gum line, which indicate calculus or tartar deposits on teeth.

Mobile or loose tooth/ teeth.

Prevention Measures

To avoid inflammation and a potential introduction of bacteria into the bloodstream, practice and maintain good oral health to protect your heart by following a few tips by Dr Sood -

Regular dental check-ups. Every six months, a dental visit must be scheduled with your dentist. Brush your teeth twice a day with a soft-bristled brush and a fluoridated paste. Floss in-between your teeth daily, especially before bedtime, to remove plaque (a soft sticky film of bacteria) deposits. Get professional cleaning of teeth by a dentist, twice a year. Limit in-between meals and sugary foods. Visit a dentist at first sign of bleeding gums.

By being proactive about your oral health, you can take care of your teeth, gums and maintain a healthy heart.

