WORLD ORAL HEALTH DAY 2023: World Oral Health Day is observed globally on March 20 every year with the primary aim of creating awareness about the importance of oral health. The day is celebrated to promote good oral hygiene habits, encourage people to take care of their teeth, and educate them on how to prevent dental problems.

World Oral Health Day 2023: Theme

Each year, World Oral Health Day is given a specific theme. The theme for 2023 is “Be Proud of Your Mouth". It was chosen for three years as part of a campaign launched by the World Dental Federation (FDI) in 2021. The last two World Oral Health Days also had the same theme.

The first year of the campaign was focused on highlighting the effects of oral health on overall health and the second year underlined the importance of a healthy mouth for happiness and well-being. The 2023 World Oral Health Day emphasises the importance of ensuring oral health at every stage of life.

World Oral Health Day: History

The idea to celebrate World Oral Health Day was first proposed in 2007 and the day was first celebrated on September 12 that year. It is the birth date of Dr Charles Godon, the founder of FDI. The campaign got activated in 2013 and the date for the celebration of World Oral Health Day was changed to March 20.

World Oral Health Day: Significance

Oral health is an essential part of overall health and well-being and it is important to maintain good oral hygiene to prevent dental problems. Neglecting oral health can lead to various problems such as tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath. World Health Day is geared towards inspiring people to unite and reduce the burden of oral diseases.

World Oral Health Day 2023: Quotes

“A smile is a curve that sets everything straight." - Phyllis Diller “She laughs at everything you say. Why? Because she has fine teeth." - Benjamin Franklin “Blessed are those who can hold lively conversations with the helplessly mute, for they shall be called dentists." - Ann Landers “Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth." - Mallory Hopkins “An aching tooth is better out than in. To lose a rotting member is a gain." – Richard Baxter

