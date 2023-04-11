World Parkinson's Disease Day: Role of Genetics and Environment in Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson’s disease is one of the commonest neurodegenerative disorders in the world and India. Age is the single most risk factor for Parkinson’s disease, seen commonly after the age of 60, and the prevalence of PD is increasing as the life expectancy of the population increases. Common type of Parkinson’s disease which is sporadic type, without family history probably results from a complex interaction of genetic and environmental factors.

Some of the alterations in genes like GBA, UCHL1 etc that can increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. “Whereas approximately 15% of PD are familial PD, where definite causative genetic mutations have been identified like LRRK2, PARK7, PINK1, PRKN or SNCA genes etc and the onset of PD is mostly in the younger age group. Hallmark of pathology of PD is loss of dopaminergic cells in the substantia nigra pars compacta (located in the midbrain) with presence of Lewy body (abnormal deposits of a protein) inclusions in the cells at the brainstem," says Dr Guruprasad H, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur.

Parkinson’s disease is a complex disorder that is caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. While specific genetic mutations have been identified in rare cases of Parkinson’s disease, the majority of cases are believed to be caused by a combination of genetic susceptibility and exposure to environmental toxins.

“Exposure to environmental toxins such as pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals like lead and mercury has been linked to an increased risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. In addition, head injuries, viral infections, and other factors that cause inflammation and damage to brain cells may also contribute to the development of Parkinson’s disease," says Dr Lakshmi Lavanya, Senior Neurologist, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad.

While genetics play a role in Parkinson’s disease, it is likely that environmental factors play a more significant role in the vast majority of cases.

“Mutation or alteration of genes involved in pathways leading to mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, accumulation of misfolded proteins, specifically alpha -synuclein can cause Parkinson’s disease. There are other factors including programmed cell death of the affected neurons can cause progressive clinical features of PD like slowness, stiffness, tremors and non-motor symptoms like constipation, depression, sleep issues etc," adds Dr Guruprasad H.

There are some steps you can take to potentially lower your risk. “Regular exercise, a healthy diet, avoiding pesticides and toxins, protecting your head, getting enough sleep, managing stress, and staying mentally active are all potential ways to reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease. It’s important to remember that Parkinson’s disease can affect anyone, but taking these steps may potentially reduce your risk and improve your overall health," signs off Dr Lavanya.

