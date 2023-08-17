World Photography Day 2023: History, Significance, and 9 Types of Photography

WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY 2023: In today’s fast-paced world where moments pass by in the blink of an eye, photography stands as a timeless art form, freezing fragments of time for us to revisit and cherish. World Photography Day, celebrated annually on August 19th, pays homage to the invention of the daguerreotype – one of the earliest forms of photographic process – by Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce, in 1837. It was a turning point in the lives of many photographers of that time and also paved the way for the development of many different types of photography.

On January 9, 1839, the daguerreotype was officially endorsed by the French Academy of Sciences. Seven months after this, the French government purchased the patent for the device on August 19, 1839. The invention of the daguerreotype was called “a gift to the world" and was made freely available to all.

Advertisement

This day is not only a tribute to the technological advancements that have revolutionised how we capture photographs and share moments of our lives but also a celebration of the artistry and creativity behind the lens.

First-Ever World Photography Day

The origin of World Photography Day dates back to August 19, 2010, when Australian photographers Korske Ara and Tim Harvey launched the initiative. This day hosted its first global online gallery. More than 270 photographers shared their photos and photography enthusiasts from over a hundred countries visited the official website, marking the first official, globally reaching World Photo Day.

The aim was to encourage people to share their world through a lens and to appreciate the impact of photography on society. Since then, the day has gained momentum, with enthusiasts, professionals, and amateurs alike participating in exhibitions, contests, and workshops around the world.

Advertisement

According to World Photography Day’s website, it is the global celebration of all types of photography, but each year, people also have an optional theme to focus on. The World Photography Day 2023’s theme is “LANDSCAPES".

Exploring Different Types of Photography

Advertisement

Photography is a diverse field, encompassing various genres that cater to different artistic and practical pursuits. While it is extremely difficult to divide the art of photography into specific categories based on a single factor, here are some of the most prominent types of photography: