Trends :Horoscope TodayChingam 1Zero Shadow Day Nag Panchami 2023Hariyali Teej 2023
Home » Lifestyle » World Photography Day 2023: Quotes to Help You Take Better Photos!

World Photography Day 2023: Quotes to Help You Take Better Photos!

World Photography Day is observed every year on August 19 to celebrate the art of photography.

Advertisement

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 07:30 IST

Mumbai, India

World Photography Day is celebrated to motivate people to pursue art. (Image: Shutterstock)
World Photography Day is celebrated to motivate people to pursue art. (Image: Shutterstock)

WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY 2023: World Photography Day is celebrated every year on August 19 to celebrate the art of photography. The day is observed to pay admiration to photographers who have contributed to the field of photography. The day is celebrated to motivate people to pursue art. World Photography Day  has its origin post the invention of the ‘daguerreotype’. It was developed in 1837 by Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore.

Advertisement

World Photography Day 2023: Photography is a diverse field, encompassing various genres that cater to different artistic and practical pursuits. (Image: Shutterstock)

On January 9, 1839, the French Academy of Sciences officially validated the daguerreotype. On August 19, 1839, the French government after seven months said that the invention of the daguerreotype was a gift to the world.

WATCH: 10 Best Places In India For Photography

World Photography Day: Celebrate the Art of Capturing Moments. (Image: Shutterstock)

Quotes on World Photography Day to share with loved ones

1."Photography is the art of making memories tangible."– Destin Sparks

2. “Your first 10,000 photographs are your worst." - Henri Cartier-Bresson

3. “When words become unclear, I shall focus on photographs. When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence." - Ansel Adams

Advertisement

ALSO READ: World Photography Day 2023: Wishes and Greetings to Share!

4. “Photographs are just light and time." - Aza Holmes

5. “A portrait is not made in the camera but on either side of it." – Edward Steichen

6. A photograph is usually looked at – seldom looked into." -Ansel Adams

Advertisement

7. I go and get the camera and do it. Photography is a medium in which if you don’t do it then, very often you don’t do it at all, because it doesn’t happen twice."- Paul Strand

8. “When you photograph people in colour, you photograph their clothes. But when you photograph people in Black and white, you photograph their souls!" – Ted Grant

9. “The painter constructs, the photographer discloses." - Susan Sontag

10. “Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever. It remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything."- Aaron Siskind.

How is World Photography Day celebrated?

The day is a time to celebrate the art and craft of photography, and to reflect on the power of images to capture and share moments in time. People on World Photography Day can share the beautiful pictures taken by them on their social media handles with the hashtag World Photography Day 2023. Schools and colleges can conduct interesting activities on World Photography Day. They can organize photography workshops, exhibitions, shoots, contests, projects, etc.

top videos
  • Alia Bhatt Shares Her Mantra To Overcome Anxiety & Panic Attacks; WATCH & LEARN

    • Follow us on

    first published: August 19, 2023, 06:20 IST
    last updated: August 19, 2023, 07:30 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App