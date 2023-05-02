World Press Freedom Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY 2023: Every year on May 3, World Press Freedom Day is marked to bring attention to the significance of press freedom and the obstacles that journalists encounter worldwide. The United Nations General Assembly declared World Press Freedom Day in 1993. This declaration came after a recommendation made in 1991 at the twenty-sixth General Conference session of UNESCO. This year marks the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day.

World Press Freedom Day 2023: History

The idea of celebrating World Press Freedom Day was first proposed by African journalists in 1991 during a UNESCO seminar in Namibia. They wanted to draw attention to the vital role that the press plays in promoting democracy and highlight the many dangers that journalists face while carrying out their work.

The first World Press Freedom Day was celebrated on May 3, 1993, and since then, it has become an annual event that is observed in many countries around the world.

World Press Freedom Day 2023: Theme

Each year, World Press Freedom Day is celebrated with a different theme that reflects the current issues and challenges facing the press. The theme for this year’s World Press Freedom Day is “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other human rights".

This theme highlights the critical role of freedom of expression for the enjoyment and protection of all other human rights.

Below are the themes for the last few years:

World Press Freedom Day 2022 Theme: Journalism under digital siege World Press Freedom Day 2021 Theme: Information as a Public Good World Press Freedom Day 2020 Theme: Journalism without Fear or Favour

The chosen themes for World Press Freedom Day every year emphasize the crucial need to safeguard the autonomy of the media and ensure that journalists can exercise their rights to report without any threats of censorship, violence, or intimidation.

World Press Freedom Day 2023: Significance

World Press Freedom Day is significant because it raises awareness about the importance of press freedom and the role that journalists play in promoting democracy and holding governments accountable.

The day provides an opportunity to show solidarity with journalists and to support their important work. It is a reminder that press freedom is not just a right, but a vital component of a free and democratic society.

The UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize, which acknowledges the significant contributions of journalists, especially those who put their lives at risk to provide vital information to the public, will also be presented on World Press Freedom Day 2023.

