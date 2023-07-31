World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts

WORLD RANGER DAY 2023: On 31 July each year, World Ranger Day honours fallen rangers who protect wildlife on the frontlines. World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) uses the term ‘ranger’ to refer to any professional involved in the protection and management of national parks and natural areas. Rangers, also known as forest guards are the unsung heroes of the conservation world.

They perform duties such as patrolling, monitoring wildlife, combating poaching, engaging local communities, managing fires and assisting with tourism.

World Ranger Day 2023: History

The Thin Green Line Foundation, the official charity of the International Ranger Federation (IRF), promotes World Ranger Day annually. Established on 31 July 1992 in Peak National Park, UK, IRF represents Park Rangers and Park Wardens across the world. The day was first celebrated in 2007 marking the organisation’s 15th foundation anniversary.

The organisation IRF was the result of an agreement between the Countryside Management Association (CMA), the Scottish Countryside Rangers Association (SCRA) and the US Association of National Park Rangers (ANPR) that resulted in its formation.

World Ranger Day 2023: Significance

The day, 31 July, honours fallen rangers and honours the bravery and courage displayed by forest guards in conserving wildlife. It serves as an occasion to express our gratitude to the guardians of our natural resources for their sacrifices in protecting our environment.

In India, forest rangers face extreme challenges in the jungles. Often, they work with out-dated equipment, with meagre or no emergency medical assistance, and without any recognition of the tremendous hazards they face daily. Based on a CNBC report, according to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), the forests that Rangers protect absorb 11.25 percent of India’s greenhouse gases.

World Ranger Day 2023: Interesting Facts