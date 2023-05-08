World Red Cross Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes

WORLD RED CROSS DAY 2023: Red Cross Day, also known as Red Crescent Day, is celebrated annually on May 8, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant. He was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, born on May 8, 1828. This day is a yearly celebration of the principles of the Red Cross Society, which operates in numerous countries.

Their work includes providing aid for food shortages, natural disasters, wars, and epidemics. The organisation aims to improve the well-being of individuals and communities in need, and their efforts have positively impacted many lives.

Advertisement

World Red Cross Day 2023: Theme

The theme of World Red Cross Day 2023 is - ‘Everything we do comes from the heart.’ The aim is to honour the individuals in our localities, specifically those who are quick to lend a helping hand to those in distress, often without any recognition.

These individuals could be anyone such as a colleague, a local business owner, a volunteer for Red Cross or Red Crescent, someone we meet at the gym, a shop we frequent or a market we visit or even someone residing in our vicinity who has always been there for us. Regardless of how they assist us, their actions are motivated by love and genuine care.

World Red Cross Day 2023: History

Advertisement

World Red Cross Day has its roots in World War I, where the notion of an annual commemoration to honour those who contributed to global peace was initially suggested. The Tokyo conference in 1936 approved the proposal named the “Red Cross Truce," but the League of Red Cross Societies (LRCS) postponed it until after World War II in 1946. The first-ever Red Cross Day was eventually observed on May 8, 1948.

World Red Cross Day 2023: Significance

The significance of World Red Cross Day lies in its recognition of the selfless efforts and sacrifices of the Red Cross and Red Crescent societies in providing humanitarian aid and support to people affected by conflicts, disasters, and emergencies.

Advertisement

The Red Cross and Red Crescent societies are known for their impartiality, neutrality, and independence, and have been instrumental in delivering life-saving assistance to millions of people worldwide.

World Red Cross Day 2023: Quotes

I like the influence and responsibility the Red Cross has become known for —Zulay Henao Philanthropy, like Red Cross voluntarism, is realizing the enhancing influence of cultural diversity. Inviting the full participation of all the community’s resources leads to win-win situations — Gwen Jackson After what others would call a fun day out together, we feel as if we have been at the Red Cross, donating blood — Anneli Rufus

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here