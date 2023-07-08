World Rum Day 2023: 4 Versatile Tropical Rum-Based Cocktails You Need To Try This Weekend

The weekend is here and it is also World Rum Day, therefore one has to do something special to commemorate both facts. Today is truly the ideal day to recreate the sunny vibes of a tropical getaway by mixing up an array of delicious beach-style cocktails at home, as you celebrate the timeless Caribbean history of rum. You can invite your friends over and host a lovely get-together too.
Here are a few delicious and easy-to-make rum-based tropical cocktails that will let you unwind, and enjoy the relaxed vibes of this hot summer’s weekend-
Hotel Nacional
Ingredients:
- 60ml OCHO RUM
- 22.5ml Pineapple Juice
- 7.5ml Lime Juice
- 7.5ml Simple Syrup
- 15ml Apricot Liqueur
Methods:
- Combine the ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice
- Shake vigorously
- Fine strain into a coupe glass
- Garnish with a pineapple leave or a lime wheel
Frozen Pina Colada
Ingredients:
- 50ml BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA
- 37.5ml Coconut Water
- 37.5ml Pineapple Juice
- 1 Cup Ice
Methods:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender
- Add 1 cup of ice and blend until a slushy consistency forms
- Serve in a highball glass
- Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a cherry flag
Classic Mojito
Ingredients:
- 50ml White Rum
- 25ml Lime Juice
- 12 Mint Leaves
- 2 Tsp Extra Fine Sugar
- 25ml Soda Water
- 1 Sprig Of Fresh Mint
Steps:
- Squeeze the lime wedges in a glass, gently press together the lime and the sugar
- Crush the mint into the glass with a bar spoon to release the oil
- Half-fill the glass with crushed ice and add the WHITE RUM & churn
- Top up with crushed ice and soda water. Garnish with a sprig of mint.
Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri
Ingredients:
- 50ml White rum
- 25ml Lime Juice
- 25ml Simple Syrup
- 4 Sliced Strawberries
- 1 Cup Crushed Ice
Steps:
- Combine all the ingredients together
- Add a cup of crushed ice & blend a slushy consistency forms
- Serve in individual highball glasses.
Which one are you the most excited to try out?