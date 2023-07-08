World Rum Day: Top 7 Premium Rums That Are Leading the Global Rum Revolution

Rum brands across the globe are making spirit connoisseurs sit up and take notice of this spirit that is now being revered in the same light as other premium spirits. The other traditional tale of rum’s origins has roots in the Caribbean, but there is a strong history of rum being created in India, due to the country’s vast sugarcane fields, that predates this. From long before the world discovered rum, in Indian history, sidhu, or molasses rum, was popularly consumed in the country. The distillation process of rum has been refined and adapted, adding finesse and flavour, to bring out the finest forms of this alcoholic beverage ever produced.