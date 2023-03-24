Home » Lifestyle » World TB Day 2023: What Is Tuberculosis And What Are Its Early Signs, Symptoms

World TB Day 2023: What Is Tuberculosis And What Are Its Early Signs, Symptoms

World Tuberculosis Day: If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is important to speak with a healthcare professional

Advertisement

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 10:28 IST

Mumbai, India

World Tuberculosis Day 2023: TB can affect different parts of the body, but it most commonly affects the lungs. (Getty Images)
World Tuberculosis Day 2023: TB can affect different parts of the body, but it most commonly affects the lungs. (Getty Images)

WORLD TUBERCULOSIS DAY 2023: TB stands for tuberculosis, which is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. TB can affect different parts of the body, but it most commonly affects the lungs.

ALSO READ: World Tuberculosis Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

The early signs of TB can be vague and may not be noticeable for several weeks or even months. Some of the early signs of TB include:

  1. A persistent cough that lasts for more than three weeks
  2. Coughing up blood or sputum (phlegm)
  3. Fatigue or weakness
  4. Unintended weight loss
  5. Loss of appetite
  6. Fever or night sweats
  7. Chest pain or tightness
  8. Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

RELATED NEWS

It is important to note that these symptoms may also be caused by other conditions, and not everyone with TB will have all of these symptoms. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is important to speak with a healthcare professional.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

first published: March 24, 2023, 10:28 IST
last updated: March 24, 2023, 10:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!