World Tequila Day 2023: 3 Tequilas That Should Always Be In One's Home Bar

It is World Tequila Day and every year on July 24, this day is celebrated with joy and happiness across the globe. While one might think that this day was first commemorated by Mexicans, it is actually far from the actual truth. It was the Americans who initiated this celebration keeping in mind their love for the alcoholic beverage.

Tequila is indeed an extremely versatile spirit that can be beautifully blended into magnificent cocktails. Mixologists and alcohol connoisseurs are often of the belief that tequila is an acquired taste and even though one might lot like it initially, they are bound to grow a liking for it over time. At the same time, there are tequila fanatics across the globe who love and cherish the spirit.

If you are someone who has an innate liking for it, then make sure you have these particular bottles of tequilas on your shelves and in your home bar at all times-

