World Tequila Day 2023: 3 Tequilas That Should Always Be In One's Home Bar

It is World Tequila Day and every year on July 24, this day is celebrated with joy and happiness across the globe. While one might think that this day was first commemorated by Mexicans, it is actually far from the actual truth. It was the Americans who initiated this celebration keeping in mind their love for the alcoholic beverage.
Tequila is indeed an extremely versatile spirit that can be beautifully blended into magnificent cocktails. Mixologists and alcohol connoisseurs are often of the belief that tequila is an acquired taste and even though one might lot like it initially, they are bound to grow a liking for it over time. At the same time, there are tequila fanatics across the globe who love and cherish the spirit.
If you are someone who has an innate liking for it, then make sure you have these particular bottles of tequilas on your shelves and in your home bar at all times-
- Jose Cuervo Especial Silver
Jose Cuervo Silver is a true silver tequila which is absolutely smooth to the touch. Jose Cuervo’s Blanco, the first commercially produced tequila, is the result of a two-pot still distillation. The liquid embodies the spirit of Jalisco’s lowlands as well as over 250 years of tradition and expertise. The Jose Cuervo recipe and manufacturing process have been passed down and upheld by a family of businesspeople, inventors, and risk-takers.
- 1800 Cristalino
Priced at Rs. 15,000 this spirit is a hand-selected Weber blue agave that is aged in French and American oak barrels before being married in port wine casks. It has a unique blend of aged tequila that is crystal clear and enticing. The end result is a sophisticated and immaculately smooth spirit that invites enthusiasts to explore its intricate layers further. With each shot, the palate is embraced by notes of vanilla, caramel, and oak, providing an exquisite sensory experience. 1800 Cristalino elevates the experience of taking a traditional shot by embodying grace, sophistication, and the pinnacle of tequila craftsmanship.
- 1800 Anejo
It is a remarkable tequila made with care and precision. This tequila exemplifies unadulterated excellence because it is made entirely of 100% Weber blue agave harvested at its peak of perfection between the ages of 8 and 12 years. It has been painstakingly aged in French oak barrels for at least 14 months, revealing a finish that is mesmerizingly spicy and well-rounded. Toasted oak undertones, vanilla, and butterscotch flavours all blend together harmoniously to delight the palate. The deep and rich character of the 1800 Anejo promises a luxurious drinking experience that lingers long after the last sip. With each sip, enjoy the unrivalled craftsmanship of this tequila and elevate your moments.
Which one are you most excited to take a taste of?