World Thalassemia Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance and Quotes

WORLD THALASSEMIA DAY 2023: International Thalassaemia Day takes place on May 8, annually. It is dedicated to Thalassaemia patients who are battling the disease and remembers those who passed away. In India, about 10,000 to 15,000 children are born with Thalassaemia, every year. Thalassaemia is a blood disorder in which the body fails to produce the required amount of haemoglobin. It is passed down from parent to child and leads to the destruction of a lot of red blood cells.

Alpha and beta Thalassaemia are the two forms of the disease. They are further divided into four subcategories, namely Thalassaemia Minor, Thalassaemia Intermedia and Thalassaemia Major. The disorder leads to anaemia, pale skin, and extreme fatigue, shortness of breath, darkened urine, yellowish skin, irregular heartbeats, pulmonary hypertension and enlarged spleen. Below, we look at the theme, history and significance of the event, and share some relevant quotes.

World Thalassemia Day 2023: History

International Thalassaemia Day was established and organised by the Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF) in 1994. The TIF, which is a non-profit organisation, was founded in 1986 by Mr Panos Englezos, Thalassaemia patients and their parents who represented the National Thalassaemia Association in the UK, USA, Greece, Italy and Cyprus. International Thalassaemia Day was first observed in memory of Mr Panos’ son, George, who had died from the disease.

World Thalassemia Day 2023: Theme

“Strengthening Education to Bridge the Thalassaemia Care Gap," is the theme for this year’s celebration of International Thalassaemia Day. The theme focuses on improving the knowledge and skills of people affected by the disease so that an all-round positive effect is achieved in terms of healthcare and quality of life.

World Thalassemia Day 2023: Significance

The International Thalassemia Day event is significant in the sense that it creates awareness about the disease among the general public, patients, healthcare workers and policymakers. It focuses on the prevention, management or treatment of the disease.

World Thalassemia Day 2023: Quotes

“Anemia made the tissues and organs small and pale." - Dr. Joel D. Wallach “In examining disease, we gain wisdom about anatomy and physiology and biology. In examining the person with disease, we gain wisdom about life." - Oliver W. Sacks

