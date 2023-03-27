World Theatre Day 2023: History, Significance and Quotes to Share

WORLD THEATRE DAY 2023: World Theatre Day is an annual celebration observed worldwide on March 27. The day was established in 1961 by the International Theater Institute (ITI). This day is marked by theatre enthusiasts, professionals, and organizations. It provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the rich history of theatre and its diverse contributions to society.

Theatre has played an essential role in human history, dating back to ancient Greece, where theater performances were an integral part of society. It is an art form that transcends language, culture, and borders and has the power to educate, entertain, and inspire people. Read on to find out more about this day:

World Theatre Day: History

Advertisement

The ITI introduced World Theatre Day in 1961, and it has since been celebrated on March 27 every year by the international theatre community and ITI Centres. A variety of national and international theatre events marks this day.

One of the most significant activities is the circulation of the World Theatre Day Message, in which a person of global prominence shares their thoughts on the theme of Theatre and a Culture of Peace at the invitation of ITI.

The first message was composed by Jean Cocteau in 1962, and every year on March 27 (the opening date of the 1962 “Theater of Nations" season in Paris), ITI Centres and various Theatre-related organizations, including theatres, theatre professionals, and universities, commemorate this day in diverse ways. Every year, someone who is famous in the theatre industry is invited to share their thoughts on theatre and global unity. This message called the International Message is translated into over 50 languages and shared with people all over the world.

Advertisement

World Theatre Day: Significance

World Theatre Day is an annual celebration of significant importance for the international theatre community. This day provides a platform to showcase the power of theatre as a medium for communication and cultural exchange. theatre, in its essence, brings people together, and World Theatre Day serves as a reminder of the importance of cultural diversity and mutual understanding.

Advertisement

The celebration of World Theatre Day not only highlights the significance of theatre but also recognizes the hard work of theatre professionals and their contribution to the arts. It promotes the accessibility of theatre to all, regardless of their background or socioeconomic status.

World Theatre Day: Quotes

Movies will make you famous; Television will make you rich; But Theatre will make you good. ― Terrence Mann If you were born with the ability to change someone’s perspective or emotions, never waste that gift. It is one of the most powerful gifts God can give—the ability to influence. ― Shannon L. Alder Life is a Theatre set in which there are but few practicable entrances. ― Victor Hugo The word Theatre comes from the Greeks. It means the seeing place. It is the place people come to see the truth about life and the social situation. ― Stella Adler A Theatre, literature, an artistic expression that does not speak for its own time has no relevance. ― Dario Fo.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here