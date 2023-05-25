World Thyroid Day 2023: Symptoms of Hyperthyroidism And How To Avoid It

Hyperthyroidism is a medical condition characterized by the overactivity of the thyroid gland, which leads to excessive production of thyroid hormones. The thyroid gland, located in the neck, plays a crucial role in regulating various metabolic processes in the body.

“Hyperthyroidism is an autoimmune disease mainly caused by Grave’s disease. During this condition, the thyroid gland produces more thyroid hormone, which controls metabolism and also affects heart rate and other organ functions. It is more commonly seen in women than men, and this can be hereditary," says Dr Bindumathi P L, Sr. Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru.

Sudden weight loss, tachycardia (increased heart rate), irregular periods, anxiety, inability to sleep, and increased appetite are some of the common symptoms to watch for.

Dr Indira Priyadarshini, General Physician, Apollo Clinic, Vizag, explains some the causes:

Graves’ disease which is an autoimmune disorder. The immune system attacks on the Thyroid gland and causes production of too much thyroid hormones. Thyroiditis which is inflammation of thyroid glands due to viral infections Due to a particular medication It can happen post pregnancy

Symptoms

“Keep an eye out for abnormal growth or swelling on the base of the neck. Since the symptoms of anxiety, palpitations, and hyperthyroidism are quite similar, they can be misdiagnosed otherwise, so thorough tests are required before starting the medication course," adds Dr Bindumathi P L.

It can differ from person to person. But it includes irritability, irregular heartbeat, weight loss, hair loss, mood swings, insomnia, protrusion of eyeballs and muscle weakness.

“In women, it could include menstrual irregularities. Some people can also have a swelling at the neck called goitre," adds Dr Priyadarshini.

Solutions

A lot of people doubt if it is treatable. But hyperthyroidism is not only treatable but curable. Most patients do well with oral medications while others require surgery along with medication.

Dr Priyadarshini says to avoid the condition, one must

Avoid eating junk food Eat healthy and balanced diet free from caffeine, meat, egg yolk, soya and diary products as well as fish, iodized food and supplements Taking apple, oats, apricot, citric fruits, green tea, yogurt, Broccoli, skimmed milk and cabbage will help prevent the condition from arising Regular exercises, yoga and eating probiotics as well as green vegetables will help Regular follow ups with doctors will also help prevent Avoid iodized salt intake; certain drugs like amiodarone, interferons, and monoclonal antibodies can induce hyperthyroidism.

Dr Bindumathi P L, states, “If hyperthyroidism is not treated, it leads to complications like arrhythmias, cardiomyopathy, osteoporosis, eye involvement – graves ophthalmology, malignancy, and life-threatening conditions like thyroid storm."

If you are diagnosed with hyperthyroidism, you may be advised to be on a medication course to control thyroid hormone levels and be monitored at regular intervals. In a few cases, surgery is recommended to remove a section of the thyroid gland.

Thyroid care is a crucial part of managing thyroid disease. It is recommended to follow the doctor’s instructions.