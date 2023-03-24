Research and studies reveal that a total of 1.6 million people died from TB in 2021. TB is the 13th leading cause of death worldwide and the second leading infectious killer after COVID-19, placing the disease above HIV and AIDS. TB presents daunting figures for people affected across the globe. While TB is present in all countries and age groups, it is curable and preventable.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India continues to have the highest burden of tuberculosis (TB) in the world, with an estimated 2.5 million cases in 2021. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on TB services, with disruptions in diagnosis, treatment, and care and it is crucial to address the double burden of TB and COVID-19 in India.

India accounts for almost 26% of the global burden of the TB-affected population and this is a disproportionately large burden of the world’s tuberculosis rates. With the increasing sophistication of technology and digitalized space, India’s response to TB has changed with time. The recent budget announcement has witnessed the aims defined by the Government of India to eliminate the disease by 2025. This is a very daunting goal with the projected acceleration of the decline of the disease aimed at 15-19% every year.

“To eradicate the TB the Indian government has implemented various initiatives including the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), which focuses on strengthening TB diagnosis and treatment, expanding the reach of TB services, addressing TB-HIV co-infection, and promoting community involvement. Additionally, the government is working towards increasing access to TB services & awareness in remote and rural areas through initiatives like Mobile TB vans, and engaging private providers in TB control," says Chandra Ganjoo, Group Chief Executive Officer, Trivitron Healthcare.

Along with government initiative MedTech is also playing a crucial role in achieving the goal of ending TB in India. “Advanced technologies such as point-of-care TB tests and digital Health, X-rays, CT scans, Next Generation Sequencing, and molecular diagnostic tests can help to improve TB diagnosis and reduce the time required for diagnosis. Additionally, mobile health technologies such as text messaging and mobile applications, AI-based predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms can be used to identify high-risk TB patients and target interventions accordingly," adds Ganjoo. Such solutions can aid in better resource allocation and reduce the burden of TB in India.

“The government has implemented various strategies and actions, including strengthening TB diagnosis and treatment by expanding the availability of free diagnostic tests and drugs for TB, active case-finding campaigns to detect the cases in the community and provide them with timely treatment, and engaging with the private sector to improve TB diagnosis and treatment. As a significant proportion of TB cases in India are treated in the private sector MedTech companies and Hospitals play an important role in eradicating the disease by providing high-quality diagnostic tests for the disease, molecular tests that can detect drug-resistant TB, conducting research on TB to better understand the disease, and developing new treatment options," says Dr Raajiv Singhal, Managing Director & Group CEO, Marengo Asia Hospitals. To eradicate the disease in India, a comprehensive and collaborative approach is needed, involving multiple stakeholders such as the government, healthcare providers, and the private sector.

“Trivitron Healthcare, a medical technology company based in India, is working towards eradicating TB through a range of initiatives. Trivitron Healthcare & Illumina Inc have a strategic partnership to develop and expand the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based in-vitro diagnostic tests in India. NGS has the potential to transform TB treatment in India by enabling early detection of drug resistance of all the 18 genes, personalized treatment, improved surveillance, and accelerated research and development," opines Ganjoo. By leveraging the power of NGS, clinicians and researchers can work towards the goal of eradicating TB in India and improving the health and well-being of millions of people.

