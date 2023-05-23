World Turtle Day 2023: History, Significance, Celebration and Quotes, Messages to Share

WORLD TURTLE DAY 2023: Every year, World Turtle Day is marked on May 23 to help people understand the importance of turtles and tortoises. Turtles are vital to the marine environment. They control the population of jellyfish, and sponges, and maintain the length of the seagrass, which provides oxygen to the ocean. Their eggshells help enrich coastal vegetation. Turtle hatchlings are food for raccoons, birds and fish. On the other hand, tortoises live on land. They have bigger, heavier shells and are not able to swim. Turtle populations around the globe are gradually declining due to habitat destruction, artificial lighting, turtle trade, climate change and pollution.

World Turtle Day 2023: History

The celebration of World Turtle Day was initiated by the non-profit American Tortoise Rescue organisation in the year 2000. The organisation was founded in Malibu, California in 1990 by Susan Tellem and Marshall Thompson.

World Turtle Day 2023: Significance

World Turtle Day is marked to raise awareness about the need to protect turtles and tortoises and their nesting sites around the world. The day also urges citizens, law enforcement agencies, policy members and governments to stop the illegal turtle trade.

Thousands of turtles nest on the beaches of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India. However, economic development and modernisation of the region threaten their survival today. It is essential that turtle nesting sites, at the respective beaches, should be protected at all costs to prevent their extinction.

World Turtle Day 2023: Celebration

World Turtle Day can be marked by adopting a turtle or tortoise, but not buying them. One can also lend financial support to total conservation centres and even volunteer as a rescue worker.

World Turtle Day 2023: Quotes & Messages