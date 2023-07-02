World UFO Day 2023: Why Do We Celebrate the Day For the Unknown? History, Facts and How to Celebrate

WORLD UFO DAY 2023: People have always been curious about outer space. While many believe living cells can only be found on the earth, there are several instances when people got to notice a saucer-shaped object taking a round across the sky, sparking the concept of aliens or inhabitants of other planets. Every year on July 2, the world celebrates UFO Day, an occasion which is dedicated to unidentified flying objects. The special day raises awareness about the concept of UFOs, encouraging people to watch the sky which can enable the opportunity to sight such devices more often.

Due to certain reasons, World UFO Day was earlier commemorated on two different dates– June 24 and July 2. In a bid to clear off the confusion,the World UFO Day Organization (WUFODO) designated July 2 as the official date for the celebration. The first UFO Day was celebrated by researcher Haktan Akdogan in 2001.

World UFO Day 2023 History

On June 24 in 1947, Americanaviator-cum- businessman Kenneth Arnold revealed his story of a UFO sighting, which was the first of such reports in the United States. Arnold claimed that he spotted a string of nine, shiny flying objects flying around Mount Rainier. As estimated by him, the speed of those unidentified objects was a minimum of 1,200 miles per hour. Arnold’s sighting was the reason behind celebrating World UFO Day on June 24.

The day– July 2– came into consideration following the popular Roswell incident– a suspected UFO crash, which also occurred in 1947. A team of officers from the Roswell Army Air Field recovered balloon debris from a farm in New Mexico. Among other things, the debris reportedly included a flying disc. But the US government allegedly tried to hide the truth, altering the report issued by the Roswell Army Air Field. Referring to the occurrence, theWUFODO began observing World UFO Day on July 2 to highlight the “undoubted existence" of UFOs.

Some Notable Facts About UFOs

Following the Arnold report, many other UFO sightings were recorded in America, forcing the US Air Force to begin an investigation into these sightings, under the name “Operation Sign." Thanks to the results of the inquiry, the US Air Force established Project Blue Book, which had its main office in Dayton, Ohio. The Blue Book project gathered information on more than 12,000 UFO sightings between 1947 and 1969.

The earliest mention of a UFO in India was recorded in 10,000-year-old rock paintings discovered in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar area. Several reports of UFO encounters along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) came to light in 2013. The most recent report of a sighting came in 2014 when some people in Lucknow spotted a flying saucer in the night sky.

In a serious effort for UFO-related research, NASA announced a new study in June of 2022 that it will appoint some leading aero scientists to analyse unidentified aerial phenomena.