World Water Week 2023: The Challenges and Solutions

WORLD WATER WEEK 2023: Water is one of the most essential gifts of nature that we require in our daily lives. From drinking to cleaning, water serves multiple purposes in our lives. Hence, it becomes equally important for us to conserve it. World Water Week is a global event which is organised by the Stockholm International Water Institute every year since 1991. The programme will be held from August 20 to 24 at the Waterfront Congress Center. It is a non-profit event which aims to develop solutions for the international water crisis (alongside several other problems).

Why is water important?

Advertisement

Water is a necessity to sustain life on our planet. Clean water is required for drinking, sanitation, providing for our crops, and so much more. The fresh water on our planet accounts for less than one per cent of the world’s water. Fresh water can be found in rivers, lakes, wetlands, streams and even groundwater. Despite having several sources, the freshwater levels on our planet are currently under threat.

What are the challenges?

The world population is currently on the rise which has led to an increased demand for water. Our natural water cycles are also currently being disrupted by man-made activities and climate change. Improper water management, pollution, extraction of resources and infrastructure construction further aggravate negative impacts on our freshwater sources.

What is the solution to water scarcity?

Advertisement

We cannot be careless with our water reserves as they are a vital resource. There are several ways to promote awareness and help put freshwater depletion in check. Some of the remedies include: